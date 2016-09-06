I’ve only been engaged for two months, and the number of times people have felt the need to correct the way I refer to my significant other has truly surprised me. For the past four and a half years of our relationship, I have referred to him as “my boyfriend.” But, since he so generously gave me a beautiful ring to wear on my left hand, that is apparently no longer acceptable.



Nay, the Greek chorus of life is demanding the “fiancé.”



“He’s not your boyfriend. He’s your fiancé!”



Can I just, like…not? Of course, I can do whatever I want. So, I guess my questions is: Can other people just, like, not? I know it comes from a place of love and happiness for my new life milestone — and I really do appreciate the support — but when I say, “my boyfriend,” I’m not making a mistake. To me, the only thing more annoying than using the word "fiancé" is being told to use it. I haven't forgotten who my partner is or what I said “yes” to on May 21. It’s a deliberate choice I am making; please don’t feel the need to remind me of how the most important person in my life fits into that life. Believe me, one word doesn’t begin to cover his significance.