6 Festive Nail Art Looks To See Out 2020 With A Glittery Bang

Holiday socializing in 2020 might look like a lot of dialing in for virtual drinks, but that doesn’t mean we’re planning to dial down our festive vibe. Judging by its brand-new Shine Bright collection, OPI is on exactly the same page.
Bursting with sparkle, the 15-shade range has been dreamed up in partnership with Swarovski and marries nail polish with the irresistible gleam of precious gemstones. From chic pearlescents to glistening fine glitter, punchy holographics, and chunky sequin flecks, there’s a color and level of shimmer to suit every mood. To really turn up the volume, combine your shade with genuine Swarovski crystals from the OPI Shine Bright Nail Art Kit. (We’re very tempted to stud our nails with all of them at once for socially distanced maximum impact.)
With all this choice, Shine Bright is top of our gift list for mani-loving friends and Secret Santas. Not forgetting one (or three) for ourselves, of course — just to, you know, see us through the season.
We gave a few of the new Shine Bright bottles to R29 staffers and challenged them to go wild with their 2020 festive nail look. From gradients to graphic designs, and crystal nail art glam, read on for glitter-loaded nail inspo.