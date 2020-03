They aren't all set in the fashion world, in fact, most of them don't have anything to do specifically with clothes — but they do feature costumes that deserve iconic status as much as Annie Hall's Buster Keaton waistcoat or Dionne and Cher's matching skirt suits . And since we're all in need of a pick-me-up these days, not to mention something to distract us during hours of quarantine , we thought it best to share our favorite fashionable flicks of all time.