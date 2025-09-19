Let Go & Start Fresh: The Fall Equinox Is Here
Now that eclipse season is over, we can move onward and forward into a new stage of our lives. With the fall equinox coming, it’s a great excuse to enchant our lives with fantastical and whimsical moments.
The autumnal equinox occurs on September 22nd, 2025, at 2:19 p.m. EDT. This is a chance to reflect upon the past months and embrace the onset of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. Due to the sun crossing the celestial equator, there are an equal number of day and evening hours. It also brings in Libra season, a period of harmony and justice.
Connect with nature during the equinox to align with the universe's rhythms. Take a long walk outside and soak up the energy the earth provides. It’ll be worth our while, as we can feel a rush of positivity and excitement for what’s to come in the months ahead.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aries
You are a fighter, but now you're becoming more of a lover. As the season changes, expect an elevation and upgrade in partnerships. Use the fall equinox to connect with your crush or significant other and squash the problems in your relationship. You’ll find that you have many shared interests that you haven't tapped into until now, allowing you to focus on doing activities together.
Taurus
Your to-do list might be a mile long, since you’ve been procrastinating. Looking at everything that needs to be accomplished is going to be overwhelming. You shouldn’t feel like you must always complete all the items on the checklist. There is always tomorrow and the day after that. Relax, Taurus! You got this in your own time.
Gemini
It’s been a while since you’ve taken the initiative to plan a get-together with your squad. Invite them to your place for a dinner party to honor the fall equinox. Prepare seasonal dishes with celery roots, sweet potatoes, apples, and apéritifs with pomegranates and mulled pears to serve a delicious soirée. Cheers to the upcoming months and set intentions while clinking glasses with your besties.
Cancer
Spending time with your brood or at home will be extremely comforting. You might even consider decorating the outside of your dwelling with seasonal flair, like an autumnal garland of maple leaves, gourds, and Halloween decor. Once you’re done, enjoy a pumpkin spice latte with those you love, surrounded by the furnishings on the porch to celebrate everyone’s hard work.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Leo
Right now, there is a lot of chatter orbiting you, adding to your stress. The goal of the equinox is to urge you to block out the noise and find your center. Disconnect from the gossip and noise around you and consciously embrace gratitude for allowing you to decompress from the yapping. Doing so will make a massive difference in your aura and energy levels.
Virgo
With your confidence at a high, there isn’t anything you can’t do. Your number one priority is to focus on how you can continuously improve and grow. Allow yourself to blossom into the person you want to be, not who you think you should be. Meditate on how you wish to move forward and go for it! Only you hold the key to happiness!
Libra
Will the real Libra please stand up?! You’re letting your true self be seen, which is refreshing and essential because you mostly shy away from the limelight. This is your time to shine and be powerful. Remember that you are a magnificent being who understands that you can create the life you want. With your dynamism, individuality, and gusto, there isn’t anything you can’t achieve.
Scorpio
Book that spa day you’ve been dreaming of. Whether or not you invite friends is up to you, but it’ll be beneficial to unwind in a tranquil environment instead of having to engage someone in conversation. You’ll be able to melt away all the drama from summer and be at peace with yourself. The best way to start fall is to be in a serene state.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sagittarius
We are connected, which is why humanitarian ventures are vital, now more than ever. Helping out the local community is a top priority for you at this moment. Whether you work hands-on with an organization in a grassroots manner or advocate for their cause on social media, giving back is meaningful and magical. Even the smallest efforts can have excellent results in a big way.
Capricorn
Level up your professional visions, Capricorn. You'll be able to attain the career status you desire by making moves towards CEO status. Although the road to the top might be long and tedious, the important thing is that you're gaining experience while rising ahead on the corporate ladder. All of your endeavors will pay off in the end, so bear with it. Play the long game.
Aquarius
Finding a spiritual core is an endeavor that you will throw yourself into. You can attain personal fulfillment this season, propelling you to comprehend yourself and others better. You might find that you’re becoming enlightened and try to offer words of wisdom to others who need your support. In return, they’ll be thankful for your compassion and guidance. The alliance will continue throughout the year.
Pisces
The secrets of the others are being revealed. While you may initially find the hot tea interesting, you will eventually use it to offer a shoulder to those affected to cry on. You will be able to gain their total trust as fall begins. Being a source of tenderness and healing to your friends will deepen your bond as you move into the new season.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT