Men can be quite elusive characters when it comes to shopping — looking for something to gift your boyfriend or your dad can be enough to cause a major holiday headache. Instead of picking up another sweater from J.Crew (not that we're complaining), why not try something a little different on for size? We guarantee it will fit. Let's say wasssup to men's line Ernest Alexander — the everyman brand just launched its annual gift guide, and it packs a serious (and seriously helpful!) punch.
From flannel bowties to iPad cases and weekender bags, there truly is something for everyone here — the timeless and masculine fabrications and silhouettes are no-fail for all the fussy dudes in your life (lads, if you're reading this, feel free to gift yourself!). Whether you've got a techie uncle on your list or you're trying to up your guy's style factor (enough with the plain ol' khakis, already!), this cheat sheet will ease (almost) all your Christmas stress. Visit the all-star lineup in its entirety here, and start practicing your gracious gift-giver face. Oh, and no one's saying you can't borrow some Ernest Alexander awesomeness after the unwrapping, too.
Photo: Courtesy of Ernest Alexander
