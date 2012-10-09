Just when you thought your fall shopping was done, think again: Chicago is getting its very first Emporio Armani store. Even better? It's huge. We're talking two stories and 6,000 square feet of fashion goodness, right in the heart of the Gold Coast. The boutique, which is infused with a little European flavor (think the recently opened stores in Barcelona and Paris), was designed by Mr. Armani himself. The interiors call upon the major drama the brand is known for, with features towering black glass wardrobes, gray silk carpets, and stone floors.
And, to get you in the spending spirit (the shop is filled with investment pieces!), we're giving you a sneak peek at some of the available duds. This fall's collection goes heavy on the aforementioned drama, with a dark (but oh-so-chic) color palette. Click through to ogle the goods, and apologize to your savings account now.
Emporio Armani, 25 Oak Street (between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue); no phone.
Photo: Courtesy of Emporio Armani