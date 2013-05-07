If you're prepping for a giant graduation bash right about now, congratulations — you're almost there! But, if you've still got a year or two left before you don the cap and gown, don't worry — there are some perks for you, too. For starters? Dormify's 2013 collection trunk show, which goes down on Thursday and will definitely get you stoked to redecorate. During the event, you can browse brand-new bedding, furniture, and accessories, plus you'll score some freebies and potential prizes, as well as a 20% off discount code to use on future purchases. Studying for that chem test can wait!
When: Thursday, May 9, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Where: My Best Friend's Closet, 9735 Traville Gateway Drive, Rockville; 301-340-3233.
Photo: Courtesy of Dormify
