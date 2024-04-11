Dora The Explorer Is Back. Here’s What The Character Has Meant To Latinas

I was in the fifth grade, and the year was 2000. My mom went to work, so I was on babysitting duty. I put on Nickelodeon for my younger siblings. I was instantly captivated by what seemed like a show for them and I found myself equally interested. Dora was a bonding moment for me and my siblings. It was the only time we were silent, except when she asked us questions or sang a catchy song. Dora was our friend. We never missed an episode. Even as teenagers, we all still watched.