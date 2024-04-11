Dora The Explorer Is Back. Here’s What The Character Has Meant To Latinas

She’s back. Or, perhaps more accurately, she never left. The she in question? None other than Dora Márquez, the seriously curious, adventure-seeking 7-year-old, who you might know simply as Dora from Dora the Explorer. The show, which spanned 172 episodes and originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2000 to 2014, follows Dora as she embarks on journeys and quests with her interactive map, talking purple backpack, and Boots, her monkey BFF (whose name comes from his favorite pair of red boots).
Episodes typically revolve around Dora’s travels, as she and Boots take on various puzzles that require assistance from the audience. The show also incorporates some Spanish, a rarity for television — especially children’s TV — at the turn of the millennium.
In the years since, Dora the Explorer has become a full-fledged entertainment franchise. The precocious character has led to the spin-off series Go, Diego, Go!, a sequel series Dora and Friends: Into the City!, and the 2019 live-action feature film, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, starring Isabela Merced, Eva Longoria, and Michael Peña.
Now, there’s another addition to the Doraverse: Dora, a new animated series on Paramount+ premiering April 12. Just like the original show, the updated Dora is also a Nickelodeon Animation production. It will bring back a familiar face — or, more specifically, a familiar voice: Kathleen Herles, the memorable voice behind the OG Dora, will return to the reboot as the voice of Mami, Dora’s mother. Newcomer Diana Zermeño will voice the titular character.
The high-energy trailer for Dora shows our heroine swinging through magical forests, sliding down rainbows, floating in hot air balloons, and riding a friendly-looking dragon. If the action-packed one-minute clip is any indication, Dora’s reimagined world is ready to mesmerize a whole new generation of viewers — and maybe even some longtime Dora supporters.
For some fans of the original series, a fresh take on the beloved character is welcome. They can relish in the nostalgia while getting the chance to revisit Dora and everything she represented well into adulthood. Ahead, hear from four Latinas who grew up watching Dora share why they have love for her, what they cherish and remember most about the show, and how they really feel about the forthcoming reboot.
Melissa Baker — Austin, 35
What do you remember about watching Dora The Explorer as a kid?
I was in the fifth grade, and the year was 2000. My mom went to work, so I was on babysitting duty. I put on Nickelodeon for my younger siblings. I was instantly captivated by what seemed like a show for them and I found myself equally interested. Dora was a bonding moment for me and my siblings. It was the only time we were silent, except when she asked us questions or sang a catchy song. Dora was our friend. We never missed an episode. Even as teenagers, we all still watched.
Why did Dora resonate with you so much?
First, it was that she is a brown Latina cartoon character, and we instantly connected. Second, we’re part-Cuban and part-Jamaican. We always wanted to learn more about our Latine culture, and Dora provided that for us. She taught us Spanish and critical thinking skills. Now I’m a mom, and I get to share something so special to me with my son. We watch reruns, and I’ll sing along, and he’s like, “How do you know this? It’s for babies.” I’m super excited to watch it with him. I’m a Dora stan — I even saw the live-action movie.
Can you share any memories tied to Dora and watching the original show?
There was one Christmas when we all requested Dora-themed backpacks. My mom thought it was funny because even my little brother wanted one. She wouldn’t get us one. So we cut one of my mom’s wigs into a bob and made a video of each of us wearing it to ask for the backpack. We sang the theme song together at the end. Let’s just say it didn’t end as we expected.
Alejandra Guzman — Los Angeles, 25
What do you remember about watching Dora The Explorer as a kid?
I started watching at 3. I loved the theme song, side characters (Swiper, Boots, and Maps), Dora’s beautiful house, the adventures, the Spanish words, and her family. I remember waking up early to watch her show on Sunday mornings.
I will watch. It may be nostalgic. I might even learn something new. I believe good things will come out of this reboot. The new generation will have a resource where they can learn the beautiful language that is Spanish.
How would you describe the influence/legacy of Dora in pop culture?
Dora is a historical figure for my generation. She was our then-“influencer” and friend. Some of us even dressed up as her for Halloween. She was — and still is — so iconic.
Virginia Mar — Dallas, 23
What do you remember about watching Dora The Explorer as a kid?
As a child, Dora The Explorer was more than just a TV show; it was a cultural bridge that enriched my understanding of English while celebrating my Hispanic heritage. I vividly recall the thrill of exploring with Dora, solving puzzles, and learning new words, all of which played a pivotal role in my linguistic and cultural development.
Why did Dora resonate with you so much?
Dora’s relatability and inclusivity were key factors. Seeing a character who looked like me, spoke both English and Spanish, and embarked on adventures that mirrored my own cultural background was incredibly empowering and validating.
The news of a Dora The Explorer reboot is heartening. A new generation of children will have access to a character who promotes bilingualism, diversity, and inclusivity. I’m excited to share this experience with my daughter, who is second-generation Mexican American and is 2. It will be instrumental in shaping her cultural identity and linguistic skills, just as it was for me.
Shany Monroy — Palmdale, California, 24
What do you remember about watching Dora The Explorer as a kid?
Dora was my ultimate role model. I adored watching her — she was a reflection of myself. I used to purchase and wear Dora pajamas, and cover my bed with Dora bedding. I even styled my hair like hers.
Why did Dora resonate with you so much?
Dora had a special connection with me because she resembled me. She not only taught me valuable lessons but also inspired me to be courageous and embrace my culture and family.
I’m thrilled! Having grown up with Dora, my love for her endures to this day. It excites me to witness the new generation falling in love with her as well. I’m uncertain if it falls within my age group, but I plan on watching and sharing it with my family.