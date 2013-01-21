

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel

is playing at the Gene Siksel Film Center from January 18 to 24. The film showcases snippets of the empress herself, as well as interviews with fellow fashion legends like Diane Von Furstenberg. We can’t wait to get to know Vreeland a little better — if not over dinner, then Junior Mints will do just fine. This is not a movie to see right now, people. It’s the one and only.