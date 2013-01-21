Along with Hillary Clinton, Charlize Theron, and Glinda the Good Witch, Diana Vreeland has long been on our list of dream dinner-party guests. The so-called “fashion empress” spent fifty years (that’s right, 5-0!) editing the glossy pages of Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. She discovered Twiggy, gave style tips to Jackie O., and once said of herself: “I wasn’t a fashion editor. I was the one and only fashion editor.”
It’s deliciously bold comments like that — as well as her storied red living room, of course — that have made us full-on captivated with Vreeland for as long as we can remember. So, we’re psyched about the just-released documentary that chronicles her life.
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
is playing at the Gene Siksel Film Center from January 18 to 24. The film showcases snippets of the empress herself, as well as interviews with fellow fashion legends like Diane Von Furstenberg. We can’t wait to get to know Vreeland a little better — if not over dinner, then Junior Mints will do just fine. This is not a movie to see right now, people. It’s the one and only.
When:
Friday, January 18: 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, January 19: 7:45 p.m.
Sunday, January 20: 5:15 p.m.
Monday, January 21: 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday, January 22: 6 p.m.
Wednesday, January 23: 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, January 24: 6 p.m.
Where:
The Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 North State Street (between Lake and Randolph Streets); 312-846-2800.
Photo: Courtesy of The Gene Siskel Film Center
