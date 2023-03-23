I Found The “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Aluminum” Natural Deodorant That Actually Works

For starters, Curie's Clean Deodorant looks and feels like the stuff you find at the drugstore; it's an oval-shaped, twist-up solid white stick that glides on clear for zero skid marks on dark clothing. It comes in a variety of elevated scents including Orange Neroli, White Tea, and Coconut Nectar (plus an unscented option), but I personally was quite taken with the Juniper Eucalyptus one. It smelled like a fresh herb garden and didn't clash with any of my go-to perfumes. Best of all, it worked — and living in Miami, the South Florida lifestyle is basically as rigorous a road test as it gets. I also wore it several times during workout classes ranging from spin to Pilates — and readers, I'm an intense sweater. Even though my pits weren't that dry, I still felt fresh and not stinky. I consider that a win.
