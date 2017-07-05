Create & Cultivate’s schedule is jam-packed with inspiring panelists who’ve “been there, done that” and want to help you learn from their mistakes, challenges, and professionals risks. This year’s lineup includes Emily Schuman of Cupcakes and Cashmere, Hilary Sloan of ShopStyle, and Kate Arends of Wit & Delight, with more speakers to be announced soon. In addition to hearing advice from the best in the industry, you’ll find yourself networking with like-minded creatives all day as you take advantage of the conference’s workshops, mentor power hours, break-out sessions, delicious food and cocktails, and much more.