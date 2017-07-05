Whether it's a side hustle or a full-on business venture, being a female entrepreneur can be tough. On top of the daily multitasking, there are endless decisions to be made. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a network of female mentors at your fingertips to learn from? We think so. To help you achieve your wildest career goals and snag enough life advice to last you a lifetime, we’re sending one lucky boss-to-be (and a friend) to Create & Cultivate’s upcoming conference in Seattle on September 9.
A one-stop shop for the millennial business woman, Create & Cultivate is for entrepreneurs of all kinds, even those with full-time jobs looking to get more creative in their current environment. Whether you’re launching a blog or developing business strategies, if you want to take your content or brand to the next level, this conference is for you.
Create & Cultivate’s schedule is jam-packed with inspiring panelists who’ve “been there, done that” and want to help you learn from their mistakes, challenges, and professionals risks. This year’s lineup includes Emily Schuman of Cupcakes and Cashmere, Hilary Sloan of ShopStyle, and Kate Arends of Wit & Delight, with more speakers to be announced soon. In addition to hearing advice from the best in the industry, you’ll find yourself networking with like-minded creatives all day as you take advantage of the conference’s workshops, mentor power hours, break-out sessions, delicious food and cocktails, and much more.
So what will you win? We’re hooking you up with two VIP conference tickets (which guarantee early mentor and schedule selection), two Microsoft Surface laptops, $750 for flights, and a two-night stay at the Motif hotel in downtown Seattle. Enter here to win, and get ready to create and cultivate the career of your dreams.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 7/14/17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
