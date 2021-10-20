An Up-To-25%-Off Sale On The Softest, Most Breathable Bedding

There are several things to keep in mind when hunting for the perfect comforter: It has to be soft, of course, and it has to be warm, but not too warm. Cozy Earth's bamboo comforter has a secure inner filling guaranteed not to shift around as you toss and turn, but it's also breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking. If you need that extra layer but also tend to sweat at night (it happens!), this is exactly what you need.



Rating: 5 out of 5 stars and 411 reviews



Reviewers say: "Wow!! Perfect for those warmer summer nights. Keeps me cool yet just warm enough. Before using this comforter I was sweating through my sheets every night and waking up feeling uncomfortable. That has not happened once with these. Also, the material is so soft and luscious." – Ashley, Cozy Earth Reviewer