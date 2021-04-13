As a conservation biologist, Imogene Cancellare has had the opportunity to study several different species in her work. The PhD student, who is currently researching snow leopard movement in Central Asia, uses genetics to understand the evolutionary processes of different populations so that she can better inform conservation efforts for threatened species.
Whether it's collecting data for her job or simply going on a hike for fun, Cancellare spends most of her days outdoors surrounded by nature. After a long day trudging through habitat, it's not uncommon for her to find things like twigs or tree sap stuck in her hair. "You have to be willing to get dirty," she says of her work.
Despite wearing a hat to protect her hair from the elements, she still inevitably experiences breakage and damage — which is why her hair-care routine is so important to her. "I really love using the AVEDA botanical repair intensive strengthening masque: light" she says. "It deeply repairs and strengthens my hair without weighing it down. And the fact that it's cruelty-free and vegan is more than a plus, it's a must."
"There's no one way to look like a scientist," Cancellare says. "I am proud to be a scientist, and I love to look and feel good. Whether it's dressed up or dressed down in the field, I'm still a scientist." Learn more about the wildlife enthusiast and discover her tried-and-true hair-care tips in the video, above.
