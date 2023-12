I Was Scared Clear + Brilliant Would Zap My Freckles — But I Did It Anyway

I was advised to not use a lot of makeup in the days following my Clear + Brilliant treatment and to avoid any active skincare (so no exfoliation, acids retinol , and avoiding any potentially sensitizing ingredients like vitamin C ). However, Goodman stressed the importance of sunscreen , which is imperative every day but especially after a treatment where the skin is sensitized. Additionally, Goodman recommended I use skincare with EGF (epidermal growth factor) , a type of peptide or protein chain that was developed to speed up wound healing. "This is fantastic at aiding in recovery," explains Goodman. I immediately started using the RMÈD Renewal Serum with EGF, which contains different peptides that help stimulate collagen and elastin plus polyglutamic acid for hydration. A month after my treatment, I'm still using the serum — it's that good. My skin is still brighter and more radiant than it was in late summer before I went in for my Clear + Brilliant treatment.