I Was Scared Clear + Brilliant Would Zap My Freckles — But I Did It Anyway

With a single session, I'm very happy. I think my favorite part is the subtle change in my skin. I know, if you're paying $600 you want to see a change, but I'm thinking of this more like a skin-maintenance treatment. My skin looks brighter, more refreshed this past month than I’ve ever seen it. Not for nothing, I learned lasers can be used on freckles without an extreme result. I never noticed any freckles flake off and while it may have lightened some on my forehead and lower face, it's not all that perceptible to me — and hasn't been to anyone who knows my face. Believe you me, my mother would have noticed.