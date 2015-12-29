There’s something about New Year’s Eve that makes us gravitate towards sequins. The more embellished, the better; that's the usual approach to getting gussied up to watch the ball drop. Suddenly, the full-on sparkly party dress — the very item meant to make you stand out the dance floor — is the item most likely to make you blend in. How can you achieve the same festive, look-at-me effect sans sequins?
We’ve done our fair share of party dressing for all sorts of holiday affairs in the past few weeks. But New Year’s requires a very specific wardrobe: eye-catching and light-catching. However, that doesn't necessarily require sequins. Jacquard metallics and glittery knits (a much less messy alternative to actual glitter) have risen up to the sequin-free shimmer challenge. Lupita Nyong'o, Amal Clooney, and others are doing festive dressing without the embellishment — and you can, too. Check out their take on the glimmery trend, ahead.
