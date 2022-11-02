Catbird Is Having A Rare Sale On Its Dainty Personalized Jewelry

Listen up all minimalists and hopeless romantics, we've got a sale that's right up your aesthetically pleasing alley. Catbird, the Brooklyn-based sustainable jewelry brand, just surprised us with its Made Just For You sale event. Today through November 6, you can get 15% off select styles, including a range of monogrammed and engravable pieces. Plus today only, get free shipping on the already-on-sale pieces. We rarely see Catbird mark down its sparkly options, so we suggest jumping on this one as quickly as possible — whether you're gift shopping for yourself, your significant other, or anyone else you hold dear.
Advertisement
This all-lowercase minimalist personalized name necklace features a maximum of 10 letters on a 100% recycled solid 14k yellow gold chain and nameplate.
Traditional monogrammed jewelry can feel overly sweet, but leave it to Catbird to add a little bit of danger to even the daintiest of pieces. These rings feature little snakes twisted into each letter and are made from 100% recycled solid 14k yellow gold.
This heart locket is the sweetest old-fashioned jewelry to gift, whether to yourself or your significant other. Choose from any letter in the alpabhet as well as numbers 0-9, and get the locket by itself or add a Catbird high-quality chain for $148.
A modern take on the classic signet ring, the Grand Cygnet Ring is the perfect gift for lovers of the Dark Academia aesthetic. It's made from 100% recycled solid 14k yellow gold and can be left blank or engraved with a number or capital letter.
If engraved bracelets are more your vibe, this Catbird Cygnet one is a tiny and shiny romantic gifting option. You can personalize it with up to 9 characters and, of course, it's made from recycled solid 14k gold.
Whether you choose to get Catbird's chains alongside it (for an additional $148) or add it to an existing one, these cute and tiny charms feature lowercase Baskerville letters for all your customizing pleasure.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.