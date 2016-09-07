Tour The NYC Mansion That Was Sold For A Strand Of Pearls

We should probably employ a "believe it or not" clause around all of the epic tales we heard while on our exclusive tour of Cartier's newly renovated mansion. At first blush, it's somewhat hard to wrap our minds around the grandiose nature of the place, chock full of diamonds, and the lore of what's passed through its doors.
Take, for example, the story about the property's origins in the first place. In 1916, Pierre Cartier gave NYC socialite Maisie Plant a strand of pearls in exchange for her cavernous home on Fifth Avenue, and ever since, the decadent mansion has acted as the Cartier flagship. That's right. She traded her oversized, East Side townhouse for a necklace! This year marks the 100th anniversary of the exchange, ringing in a renovation to a historical landmark property that, well, really sparkles.
We'll go ahead and confirm all of your suspicions: The abode is full of tiaras that can be worn as broaches, bracelets that dazzle with a flick of the wrist, and more engagement rings than eligible suiters in Manhattan. Our favorite floor? The second of the mansion's five stories, which plays home to the crown jewels of Monaco as well as Liz Taylor's personal collection.
Behind closed doors, the expansive Cartier archive hides the largest pearl in the world, which Ms. Taylor once accidentally lost, only to later find it in her dog's mouth — yep, believe it or not.
Want to see even more? Check out the mainstay when it officially reopens in mid-September.
