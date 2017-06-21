Carrot-Cake Muffins With Salted Caramel Filling
Serves 12
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
Canola-oil cooking spray
2 cups whole-wheat pastry flour
6 tbsp sugar
1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground ginger
1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp fine sea salt
3 5.3-oz containers Dannon Light & Fit Salted Caramel Greek Nonfat Yogurt, divided
3 extra-large eggs
1/2 cup canola oil
1 cup finely grated carrots
3 tbsp freshly grated orange zest, divided
Special Equipment
Box grater
Standard 12-cup muffin pan
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Generously spray muffin pan with cooking spray.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
3. In a second larger bowl, whisk together about 10 oz. yogurt, eggs, and oil. Add flour mixture, and stir just until combined.
4. Add carrots, sprinkle in 1 1/2 tablespoons orange zest, and gently fold to combine.
5. Spoon batter into muffin pan.
6. Bake on the middle rack of the oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out with just a few crumbs attached, about 20 minutes. Let muffins cool in the pan, 5 minutes.
7. Run a small knife around the edge of each cup to loosen muffins. Remove from the pan and let cool completely, at least 10 minutes.
8. Using a serrated knife, carefully cut the top off of each muffin. Spread about 1 tablespoon of yogurt on each muffin bottom, then reassemble with muffin tops.
9. Sprinkle muffins with the remaining orange zest, and serve.
