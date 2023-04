How To Decolonize Your Cannabis Closet This 4/20

Poor English grammar can’t dismantle America’s checkered, brutally imperialist past — nor can it demolish the thick, white-supremacist residue that colonization encrusted on the country. But per my extremely unserious friend Fatim, “Being bad at English is in fact one of the finest forms of decolonization.” Even The Reductress recently proposed “decolonizing the sidewalk by pushing white people into the street.” And to place a cherry on top of another juicy Maraschino, this month Vice conducted a deep dive titled Inside the Quest to Decolonise Psychedelics . Evidently, decolonization of all definitions (although historically centered around Indigenous voices ) is at the top of many minds — including my own. And as a Black woman, affiliate lifestyle writer, and baby stoner, there’s no time like 4/20 to decolonize my cannabis closet.