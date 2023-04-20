How To Decolonize Your Cannabis Closet This 4/20

Shopping is often frivolous, unethical, and an amalgamation of toxic, corrupt practices. But, add a little intention, introspection, and slower consumption into your spending, and it transforms into something worthwhile. I underestimated the power of shopping Black-owned businesses for quite a long time. I viewed it through a lens of sheer selflessness and ignored the auras of joy, pride, and safety that lingered on my favorite Black-owned products. I forgot how much I — not just the businesses — benefited from each transaction. So, don’t blow your budget or the high, and perhaps add a few meaningful BIPOC-owned buys to your colonized cannabis closet this 4/20.