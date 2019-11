The latest and greatest talent? Freelance graphic designer and artist Dougan Khim. The man loves to paint (an obvious bonus), boasts an artistic flair, and more importantly — loves to collaborate. Khim chose a classic paisley pattern because, well, how often do we rock that look on our feet? Out of the (shoe) box? Maybe, but it's 100% BucketFeet style. Get yours HERE when these kicks launch on October 29!