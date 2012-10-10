While we hope you've heard of the (relatively new) Chicago-based shoe company BucketFeet, the savvy founders (Aaron Firestein and Raaja Nemani) are at it again. Not familiar? They're the cool kids that connect local artists with charitable causes, thus creating a win-win situation.
The latest and greatest talent? Freelance graphic designer and artist Dougan Khim. The man loves to paint (an obvious bonus), boasts an artistic flair, and more importantly — loves to collaborate. Khim chose a classic paisley pattern because, well, how often do we rock that look on our feet? Out of the (shoe) box? Maybe, but it's 100% BucketFeet style. Get yours HERE when these kicks launch on October 29!
Advertisement