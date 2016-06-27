In Champions Of The Universe, five-time Guinness World Record holder Marawa The Amazing travels the country on high-heeled roller skates to meet inspirational women with totally unique, mind-blowing talents.
You think Hula-Hooping is difficult? Try spinning 200. Marawa The Amazing holds the world record for twirling 200 hoops at once — and in heels, no less! Leader of Marawa's Majorettes, she and her squad show that this retro toy is anything but boring.
