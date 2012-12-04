Have any men in your life who could use a little…guidance in the wardrobe department? Maybe they just need to find trousers that actually fit or inject a bit of color into their closets? Then make tracks to the new Bonobos Guideshop, now open in Bethesda. (A Georgetown location is coming soon.) This brick-and-mortar outpost of the New York-based online retailer is the go-to spot to get your BF (or dad, brother, a work buddy who still doesn't "get" business casual) some new duds.
Unlike a traditional store, the Guideshop keeps only limited stock on hand and operates more like a showroom, where customers can see all the items in person, try them on, and then place an order and have it delivered to their door. Staffers take measurements and specs for made-to-measure trousers and suits, and are eager to help each customer find his perfect fit.
Bonobos is best known for basic chinos, which come in a modern-slim fit, and are available in every color of the rainbow, from preppy Nantucket red and Kelly green to neon yellow for the more adventurous dresser. (Don't worry, there's classic khaki, black, and navy, too.) And there's more than just pants here — the brand offers a rather smart line of suits and a range of denim options. There are casual and dress shirts, knits, and even a line of golf apparel. In a nutshell? This shop can fully outfit a man for whatever expeditions his life might entail.
Where: 7126 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda; 301-986-7949
