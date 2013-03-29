Skip navigation!
Brittany Martin
Bathroom Accessories
9 Design Finds That'll Make Your Bathroom Beyond Beautiful
Brittany Martin
Mar 29, 2013
Shopping
12 Out-Of-This-World Earrings, All Under $50—Believe It!
Brittany Martin
Mar 24, 2013
Food & Drinks
3 Tasty (& So Easy!) Winter Cocktails To Warm Up Winter Nights
Brittany Martin
Feb 24, 2013
Shopping
16 Super Cool New Sunnies To Keep You Chic & Shaded
UPDATE: This story was originally published on January 16. Welcome to the awkward transition season. You're all shopped out when it comes to winter
by
Brittany Martin
Styling Tips
A Polished-Prep Look For Range's Classy Comfort Food
One way to beat the winter blahs? Gather up your besties and head to Friendship Heights for a little shopping and ladies-who-lunch (or dine) action. After
by
Brittany Martin
Styling Tips
Go From Work To Date Night With This Easy-Chic Ensemble
We've all heard the complaints about the so-called death of dating, but from where we sit, the art of courtship in the nation's capital is alive and
by
Brittany Martin
Shopping
12 Insanely Gorgeous Wedding Shoes To Flatter Every Winter Bride
In case you hadn't noticed, winter wedding season is in full swing, which means scores of local brides are frantically tying up loose ends before they tie
by
Brittany Martin
Shopping
Finally: A Statement Bracelet You'll Love Forever
The District is definitely buzzing with inaugural fever, but with so many events stretching out over the long weekend, it's important not to go
by
Brittany Martin
Washington DC
Rent The Runway's First-Ever Pop-Up Showroom Is Headed Our Way
If you've already snagged a ticket to an inaugural ball, then you're most likely starting to stress about what to wear. It needs to be glam to the max,
by
Brittany Martin
Washington DC
The DMV's Best Post-Holiday Sales To Do Some Self-Gifting
Nothing beats the look of delight when someone opens that just-right gift you picked out for them. But getting a major deal on something you want for
by
Brittany Martin
Washington DC
Get One Last Christmas Fix With AFI's Holiday Classic Marathon
By mid-afternoon on Christmas Day, even the jolliest among us might need a few hours out of the house (in case you need a break from family and all that
by
Brittany Martin
Home
16 Oh-So-Festive Decor Finds That'll Add Some Spirit To Your Space
UPDATE: It's not too late! You can still spruce up your abode, and we've got 16 finds that will help you. This story was originally published on November
by
Brittany Martin
Washington DC
Who Knew? These Political Figures Love To Talk AND Write
We all know what can happen when family chitchat turns political: There's always that one relative who wants to gripe about what's happening on the
by
Brittany Martin
Entertainment
4 Holiday Playlists, Courtesy Of D.C.'s Savviest Music Bloggers
Throwing the perfect holiday party requires some careful staging — from editing the guest list and designing the decor to planning the food and drinks.
by
Brittany Martin
Washington DC
Satisfy Your New-Shoe Needs At This Weekend's Pop-Up
Sure, The Shoe Hive is one of our faves, but during the super-packed holiday season, finding the time to zip out to Old Town Alexandria can be a
by
Brittany Martin
Mens
15 Gifts To Wow Every D.C. Guy, From Hill Workers To Artsy Types
Picking the perfect holiday gifts for all the men in your life is no easy feat. Shopping for brothers, boyfriends, and best guy pals can be full of
by
Brittany Martin
Styling Tips
A Perfectly Polished 'Fit For A Dinner Date At Sūna
What's that sound you hear, coming from the general direction of Eastern Market? Oh, it's just the deafening buzz surrounding the opening of Sūna, the
by
Brittany Martin
Shopping
10 Casual-Cool Coats To Keep You Warm On The Weekends
UPDATE: This story was originally published on November 7. Investing in an elegant overcoat can definitely make bundling up for the morning commute seem
by
Brittany Martin
Washington DC
Santa Who? Our Favorite Fredericksburg Boutique Is Coming To Town
How does a little Sunday afternoon vintage shopping sound? Now let's add some local art, handmade jewelry, and cocktails mixed to order. Lovely, right?
by
Brittany Martin
Washington DC
Grab Your Guy: Bonobos Brings Its Quirky-Preppy Menswear To Bethesda
Have any men in your life who could use a little…guidance in the wardrobe department? Maybe they just need to find trousers that actually fit or
by
Brittany Martin
Shopping
14 Gorgeous Plus-Size Dresses To Make You A Holiday Party Knockout
Holiday party season is heating up, which means it's time to pick up a truly great cocktail dress (or two)! But finding party-perfect frocks can be more
by
Brittany Martin
Washington DC
This Year's White House Holiday Guide Satisfies All Your DIY Needs
Listen up, Martha Stewart — you've got some competition from America's current crafter- and baker-in-chief, Michelle Obama. The 2012 White House
by
Brittany Martin
Shopping
Snag A Serving Of Edgy-Glam Jewels From Paula Mendoza
Jewelry designer (and D.C.-to-NYC transplant) Paula Mendoza's newest jewelry collection, dubbed "New York Icons," takes inspiration from some of the most
by
Brittany Martin
Washington DC
Gift Your BFFs With South Moon Under's Cyber Monday Sale
While we'd feel pretty guilty if your boss were to catch you shopping online at work today, if you do happen to find yourself with a free moment, here's
by
Brittany Martin
Health
Yes, You
Can
Be A Morning Person—3 Early Birds Show You How
UPDATE: Chilly mornings can make it even harder to crawl out of bed. Luckily, we asked three in-the-know early risers to share their secrets for beating
by
Brittany Martin
Washington DC
Your Epic Guide To The DMV's Biggest & Best Black Friday Deals
When Black Friday rolls around, even the most dedicated deal-hunters can find themselves intimidated by the hordes of shoppers lined up to save a few
by
Brittany Martin
Washington DC
Can't Find Perfect Pants? This Shopping Soiree Could Change That
Around Thanksgiving, it's okay if the word you most closely associate with "pants" is "stretchy" — but come next week, it'll be time to squeeze back
by
Brittany Martin
Food & Drinks
2 So-Simple Side Dishes You NEED To Bring To Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving: It's basically the Super Bowl of cooking. And while a turkey might be the star on the traditional table, top-notch side dishes are essential
by
Brittany Martin
Shopping
12 Chic Winter Boots That Can Handle A Snowpocalypse, Too
We may have had a run of sunny, beautiful days recently (hello again, 70-degree weekends!), but make no mistake — the season of snow, slush, and rain is
by
Brittany Martin
Washington DC
The DMV's Newest Fashion Hot Spot Pops Up...In Fairfax?
Just outside District lines, the new Mosaic District in Fairfax has quietly brought a destination-worthy-style hot spot to an improbable suburban
by
Brittany Martin
