Between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., you can have Rapoport place his John Hancock in your book (available for sale at the event), and ask your "burning" grilling Qs to Eater Chicago editor Daniel Gerzina. Of course, all this talk of food is bound to make anyone hungry, so Parson's will be serving up apps and cocktails from the cookbook to keep you satisfied — and inspired to go home and cook up a storm yourself.