TGIF, dear readers! Like us, you're probably already thinking about what you're going to toss over the coals this weekend. So, if you're looking for a little inspiration, be sure to take a look at our Lazy Gal's Ultimate Guide to Grilling — but don't stop there. Tonight Bon Appétit editor-in-chief and author Adam Rapoport will be signing copies of The Grilling Book: The Definitive Guide from Bon Appétit, at the hot, new eatery Parson's Chicken & Fish.
The cookbook contains a collection of over 350 delish recipes, tips, tricks, and basically everything you've ever wanted to know about grilling. And as you would expect, this read is as visually appealing as the gorgeous BA mags that have you salivating with the turn of each page.
Between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., you can have Rapoport place his John Hancock in your book (available for sale at the event), and ask your "burning" grilling Qs to Eater Chicago editor Daniel Gerzina. Of course, all this talk of food is bound to make anyone hungry, so Parson's will be serving up apps and cocktails from the cookbook to keep you satisfied — and inspired to go home and cook up a storm yourself.
