Darling sees a connection with this identity exploration and communication by hair. "Blue is really ethereal and it's also associated with the throat chakra, so it's very good for expressing yourself clearly and for hearing other people," she says. "Maybe that's why the color is great for women who are trying to come out — they're like 'I need to express myself and this color is going to help me do it.'"



Says Varichon, "To dye one’s hair blue was still iconoclastic a few years ago. But if culture imprints its customs on individuals, it is also an invention of individuals. And as the number of young people choosing this color for their hair is growing, it becomes less and less surprising." Meaning a blue 'do is most likely not going to elicit questions about your post-breakup mental state of mind. Well, depending on how conservative your social circle is.



If you do decide to do the blue, Darling urges you to do so responsibly — meaning don't get it done and be miserable about the choice or present yourself in a negative way — you aren't doing yourself, or your hair, any big favors.



"With that color you need to make sure that you're ready for it, because you're representing it in other people's brains. So if you're not going to be the beautiful characteristics of blue, don't make your hair blue," adds Darling. "I feel that way about every color. And as a hair colorist, I feel responsible for making sure that people are wearing a color that matches their personality."



Mermaid hair as therapy — who knew?