Naturally, my hair is so dark brown it basically looks black, but now it’s a sort of milky, caramel blonde, with some brown still sliced through. Because the first time I went blonde was when I was 18, being blonde again reminds me of that time and makes me feel carefree again. I really feel like this colour suits me, especially my eyes and it softens my face a little. I like how it’s changed my look and given me a slight mystery and uniqueness. Plus, I don’t really feel like I need to wear much makeup now, as my hair is the focal point. It’s definitely given me a new-found confidence, and aligns with my style and my personality. I feel more like myself with this hair! I stand out more and that aligns with who I am, because I am confident and being blonde shows my personality really well. I like how I cross between brunette and blonde and fall somewhere in the middle of the spectrum.



