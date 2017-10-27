"I love dresses for many reasons: I'm a girly-girl, pants are the worst, and it’s an outfit in literally one piece. So when I dove into the piles at BFF, I started with, of course, dresses. The first one I grabbed was about the pattern — it was so pretty. It was also long-sleeved and high-necked, but had no tag indicating its size or brand. For all I could tell, it might have been one-of-a-kind. The line for the dressing room was long, so I opted to change in the open (one of the lasting benefits of going to an all-girls high school is that I'm pretty comfortable changing in public, and also really good at running fast for free food). The dress, to my shock, fit like a glove. I even got compliments from fellow shoppers and the woman MCing the event. I can’t wait to rock it this winter with booties and tights. For the shoot, however, I paired it with my coworker's pink mules, perfect for the transitional weather we're having. The dress was $12, but I bought six of them for a total of $72."