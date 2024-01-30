Raise your hand if you're ready to shed your heavy, dark winter gear for some airy spring dresses. Don't get us wrong, while we adore bundling up in a cute winter 'fit, we're also itching to glide into lighter attire — and nothing says warmer weather like a classic white dress. As we saw on the spring/summer 2024 runways, white is already trending in a big way, especially since Valentino gave its stamp of approval. (The fashion house first hinted at 2023's hot pink trend way back in 2022.)
Whether you'll be saying "I do" this coming spring or planning tropical vacays, these white dresses are calling your name. Our list is brimming with the top styles from reader-favorite brands such as Anthropologie, Free People, Abercrombie & Fitch, Mango, and Reformation. It's the perfect excuse to add some breezy, polished pieces to your wardrobe and embrace the warm weather ahead.
