These Kiss-Proof Lipsticks Won’t Transfer — & I Have Photographic Evidence

As a beauty girl, I always like to think of lipstick as the best accessory. Nothing makes a red lip pop like pairing it with a white tee and blue jeans, just like a screen siren nude lipstick can level up a glamorous gown by proxy. However, you don't always want to leave the evidence of said lipstick on clothes, Champagne coupes, or lovers — and that's where my search for a transfer-proof lipsticks begins.
After copious Google searches that generated Reddit thread upon Reddit thread, I decided it was time to put the internet's most recommended options to the ultimate smooch test: a wholesome cheek kiss on my obliging fiancé. For the purposes of this review, I settled on three core elements, scored on a scale of 1 (poor) to 5 (excellent): Comfort, transfer-ability, and ease of removal. From there, I selected nine liquid lipsticks — which are generally formulated to be longer lasting and transfer-resistant compared to creamy sticks — at a variety of price points. Then, came the process of application, waiting for it to set completely, and one (1) tissue blot to get any excess off before planting one on my man. Keep scrolling to see which are actually transfer-proof lipsticks, and plan your V-Day accordingly.
Comfort: 4
Transfer-ability: 4
Ease of Removal: 5
Overall Score: 4.33
This is an extremely good liquid lipstick for the price, and it ranked highly across the board. (I'm wearing the shade Los Angeles here, from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina collab.) It has a creamy, whipped texture, making it super-comfortable and non-drying on the lips. Once it sets, it dries down to a satiny matte finish with a hint of sheen. Because it was so creamy and lightweight, I expected the stuff to budge easily — but such was not the case. It did leave a very faint lip print, but depending on the color, I feel like I wouldn't notice it unless I was looking really closely. Overall thoughts: Right out of the gate, the bar has been set high.
Comfort: 4
Transfer-ability: 4
Ease of Removal: 3
Overall Score: 3.66
Our team tested French makeup artist Violette_FR's Petal Bouche Matte Liquid Lipstick when it first launched, and it's still one of my favorites. The color Amour Fou is gorgeous — photos truly don't do it justice — and the velvety matte, petal-like texture is sublime. It's not billed as a transfer-proof lipstick, so I was expecting to leave a mark on sweet Jake's cheek. However, I was shocked when there was barely a trace; it loses points for me by requiring a fair bit of scrubbing to get off but not so much that it loses favor in my book.
Comfort: 3
Transfer-ability: 3
Ease of Removal: 2
Overall Score: 2.66
This drugstore liquid lipstick is often GOAT'd as the best long-wear, transfer-proof formula at its price point, and TBH, I had pretty high expectations going in. The name is an obvious nod to its indestructible, long-wear properties, and those can't be faulted. However, kiss-proof, this is not. Even after a pre-smooch blot, it left a clear print in its wake. It's also super-pigmented and dries down to a true matte, so it took some serious elbow grease to get it off — that's where it loses major points for me. However, that's not to say that it's a bad product by any means. I think the shades are stunning, and the pigment is unparalleled among drugstore finds. If you're willing to deal with some dryness and raw lips post-removal, then, by all means, proceed. (I might give the SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick a go, as I've heard rave reviews about her.)
Comfort: 4
Transfer-ability: 4
Ease of Removal: 2
Overall Score: 3.33
MAC is a tried-and-true brand in my book and rarely misses. However, I was left wanting more from the Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick, pictured here in the shade Carnivorous. (You might know her famous scarlet sistren, the Ruby Woo Retro Matte Lipstick.) The plush, lip stain-like texture of the lipstick is pretty comfortable compared to other ones I tried, and the pigmentation is definitely there. However, this was another one that made a mess when removed and did leave a faint mark. TL;DR: Not bad, not great.
Comfort: 4
Transfer-ability: 2
Ease of Removal: 2
Overall Score: 2.66
I'm a No Doubt stan, so when Gwen Stefani announced GXVE Beauty, I was stoked to try the products out. A red lip is Gwen's signature, so I opted for the shade Original Recipe in her matte liquid lipstick formula. Right off the bat, the stuff smells delicious — like fresh-baked cookies! — and glides on buttery smooth. However, this was among the lower performers on the kiss test, as it did leave clear evidence of a smooch. It was also a bit messy to remove, but would I reach for it again given the comfort, color payoff, and scent experience? Absolutely.
Comfort: 1
Transfer-ability: 5
Ease of Removal: 1
Overall Score: 2.33
I reviewed a ton of Halsey's About-Face products when the brand launched, and I consider it a highly slept-on player in the beauty game. The Paint-It Matte Lip Color tubes are so cute and collectible, and the pigment load in them is off the charts. TBH, these aren't my favorite to wear; they set within seconds of application (so act fast to clean up the shape), and my lips feel pretty dry with this on. However, I cannot overstate how impervious to transfer these are, especially with a dark crimson shade like Hush Tonite, worn here. If you want to rock a bold lip but also want to play some tonsil hockey, this is the one for you.
Comfort: 5
Transfer-ability: 5
Ease of Removal: 1
Overall Score: 3.66
Almost every liquid lipstick in my collection has a matte or satin finish, but Urban Decay really threw caution to the wind when it launched its glossy, long-wear, transfer-proof liquid lipstick. Up top: You need to shake this stuff for five seconds (I did eight for safety) to activate the formula, then apply it directly to lips. Unbreakable is a true red and an absolute showstopper. It glides on like a hydrating lip oil before setting with a glossy varnish. I won't lie, I was probably most nervous for this one because of the slick texture. After kissing my sweet fiancé, even he quipped, "Uh-oh, that one felt kinda wet." Folks, I wouldn't have believed you if you didn't show me the photographic proof, but there was no trace of red lipstick on his cheek after. (He naturally gets flushed sometimes, which you can see here — but rest assured, I wiped his skin clean after every test to ensure a blank canvas.) This one was probably the hardest to remove — it barely lifted even after I swiped my mouth with a makeup wipe! — since it is specifically formulated to stay on all night. (I ended up dousing my mouth in cleansing balm to melt it off.) My final verdict: This is definitely among the best ones I tried, and I'd dare you to find a longer-lasting glossy lipstick on the market.
Comfort: 5
Transfer-ability: 5
Ease of Removal: 5
Overall Score: 5
I did not see this one emerging as the Nadia Comaneci of this review, but alas, Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Liquid Lip is my big winner. Let me explain: Like the brand's other maracuja oil-infused products, it's meant to be hydrating and kind to lips — check. I think the name is a little misleading, ("juicy" evokes a glossy finish, and this one is a satin matte), but I personally find that a not-super-matte matte is more flattering on me. (It's got a similar, petal-soft finish to Violette_FR's.) I'm wearing the shade Cinnamon here, and not only was it not drying on lips, but it truly didn't move at all. I was so blown away that I actually repeated this test the following day to see if the first result was a fluke, and it was not. It also came off super easily, so I appreciated that it was gentle on my lips. Honestly, I will be stocking TF up on more shades because...wow.
Comfort: 5
Transfer-ability: 2
Ease of Removal: 4
Overall Score: 3.66
Ain't nothin' but a G Suit baby! We also tested this one a while back, so I was glad to revisit it for this review. I went for the shade Drive, which went on as smooth as liquid cashmere. Even after it dried down, it felt like I wasn't wearing lipstick, which is the highest praise I can give to a lipstick in terms of texture. However, this one wasn't the best in terms of transferability, which is where it lost me a tiny bit. However, it came off with ease, and Glossier really knows how to create beautiful shades, so it's by no means a dud.
