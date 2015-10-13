The Problem: Scalp Psoriasis

To state the obvious, psoriasis — the itchy, scaly skin condition — isn't fun. It can affect all parts of your skin, but when it's on your scalp, it can feel like dandruff on steroids. According to Dr. Frey, psoriasis is “the most common cause of an inflammatory scalp condition [and] is a chronic, recurring condition that affects 2% of the population." Half of those with psoriasis get it on their scalps; often, it runs in the family. If you have it, Dr. Frey says you'll notice “red areas with silver-gray, scaly patches anywhere on the scalp, but especially along the hairline.”



The Solution:

“Unfortunately, it is not possible to prevent psoriasis,” says Dr. Frey, “but the condition is often controllable. Preventing flare-ups may be possible with shampoos containing tar or selenium sulfide.” Dr. Frey also suggests using keratolytic shampoos and topical steroids — and, in severe cases, oral medication or injectable immunobiologics.



Dr. Jaliman does suggest being careful when using tar shampoos, though. “It's important to note that, if you have blonde hair or color-treated light hair...tar shampoo will darken the hair and should not be used," she says. "If you have a sensitive skin type, you're more likely to see redness... So you may not want to use tar preparations either.”



You can try organic topical oils such as argan, coconut, even tea tree oil to help relieve itchiness and reduce scaling. Dr. Jaliman says fish oil supplements with omega-3 fatty acids or aloe vera have been found to be useful treatments as well. The first step, however, should absolutely be to see your doctor to confirm that what you have is indeed psoriasis — and to find out if he or she recommends a certain shampoo or treatment.



