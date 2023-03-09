Parachute’s Extra 20% Off Sale Is Officially Here

Did someone say "Parachute sale"? Yes, that's right. Shout it from the rooftops because this R29-reader favorite bedding brand has a super-rare, oh-so-good sale going on now. Starting today through March 13, get an additional 20% off last-chance items with the promo code HAPPYHOME20.
Whether it's bestselling linen sheets and a duvet cover or the brand's famous robes, choose your favorite from a wide selection and add to cart to see that up-to-60%-off discount. Plus, keep scrolling to see what we recommend you get from this unexpected sale moment — trust us, there's plenty to choose from.
Featuring a waffle-weave front and crisp percale back, this linen-cotton duvet cover gives a little somethin' something' to your modern-looking bedroom.
With over 4,000 near-perfect reviews, the linen fitted sheets are one of Parachute's bestsellers — and for good reason! They're made from the softest linen, crafted in Portugal, and garment-washed for that lovely lived-in feel.
If you've already got the top-rated, soft linen sheets, then this duvet cover is your next big purchase. It's made from the same European flax in Portugal as the sheets.
Not a fan of linen? No problem. Parachute's got you with its super-soft and crisp percale duvet cover made from 100% premium Egyptian cotton.
It wouldn't be a Parachute story without at least one robe mention. Made from that same top-rated linen we're all obsessing over, this robe is the perfect addition to any self-care day.
Treat yourself to some super-cute booties! Made from plush sherpa, sink your feet into these cloud-like booties and have yourself a super-cozy night.
These super-plush slippers — made from 100% ribbed cotton terry — are the absolute best companion to your Parachute robe. That way, you can have the perfect spa day right at home.
