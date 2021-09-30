Your Favorite Nordstrom Must-Haves Are Up To 60% Off

Mercedes Viera
Photo: Courtesy of YSL.
Who doesn't love a good trip to the get-everything-you-could-ever-ask-for retail wonderland (aka Nordstrom)? But when you want to save time and money, the online sale section is our most favorite destination. You can get everything from fall-ready fragrances and skin care to top-rated leggings and boots for up to 60% off with no promo code required. Plus, with free shipping and pick-up/in-store options, there's really no need to wait or pay extra for must-have discounted goodies. Keep reading to see our favorite on-sale categories and top brands, with our recommended, totally worth it items. You know we did the extra work for you, so all you have to do is kick back, relax, and add to cart.
Up To 60% Off Leggings

Zella
Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
$29.90$69.00
Nordstrom

15% Off Fragrances

Yves Saint Laurent
Libre Eau De Parfum Spray Fragrance
$68.00$80.00
Nordstrom

Up To 60% Off Boots

Marc Fisher LTD
Padmia Chelsea Boot
$129.99$199.00
Nordstrom

15% Off Sunday Riley

Nordstrom
Good Genes All-in-one
$72.25$85.00
Sunday Riley

Up To 60% Off Jackets

THREAD AND SUPPLY
Wubby Jacket
$20.97$49.00
Nordstrom

Up To 60% Off Sweaters

BDG Urban Outfitters
Fisherman Sweater
$41.40$69.00
Nordstrom

Up To 60% Off Dresses

LOVEAPPELLA
V-neck Jersey Maxi Dress
$47.60$68.00
Nordstom

Up To 50% Off Ralph Lauren

Lauren Ralph Lauren
Quilted Collar Robe
$48.30$69.00
Nordstrom

15% Off Drybar

DryBar
The Double Shot Round Blow-dryer Brush
$127.50$150.00
Nordstrom

Up To 50% Off All-Clad

All-Clad
10-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$699.99$1290.00
Nordstrom
