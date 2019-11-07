These Are The Best Memes Of 2019 So Far

A sloth walks into a
bar mansion in pursuit of love with an affable virgin, and a girl holding a tray of Fiji water bottles captivates a nation with her smoldering smize. Kanye West holds a Sunday Service on a hill at Coachella, and it looks a lot like Teletubbies. Gen Z upsets an entire generation with the simple "ok boomer." These are just a few of the best memes of the year, and it's not even over yet, people!
What will be this year's Blue/Black vs. White/Gold Dress or Laurel vs. Yanny? It's too soon to tell. But 2019 has been a great year for memes.
Ahead, some of the best so far.