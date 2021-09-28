Is An Alcohol-Free Beauty Routine Really Better For Your Skin?

As much as we love a glass of wine during happy hour or a dirty martini for a nightcap, there are plenty of benefits to removing alcohol from your diet — it can improve your mood, help you sleep, save you money. But have you ever considered skipping out on alcohol when it comes to your skin-care routine?
First, let's take a step back: Why is alcohol in our skin-care products in the first place? Spoiler alert: It's not to give your skin a quick pre-Hinge date buzz. There are two types of alcohol when it comes to skin care: fatty alcohols (which benefit your skin by enhancing hydration) and denatured alcohols (which, while good for making products feel lightweight and quick to absorb, can end up breaking down your skin's natural moisture barrier and make it more vulnerable to irritation). When products are labeled "alcohol-free," they're referring to the latter, not the former.
So, if you've been dealing with dry or dehydrated skin and don't know how to address it, or you're simply looking to overhaul your top shelf for a fresh start this fall, an alcohol-free skin-care routine could be something to consider.
In partnership with Skin Elite, we've curated a starter pack of five editor-approved alcohol-free skin-care products to kickstart your "sober" skin-care routine. From a soothing toner that leaves skin feeling refreshed to the all-mineral SPF that provides a natural glow, check them all out ahead.
La Roche-Posay Micellar Foaming Water Face Cleanser
This foaming face wash not only cleanses and soften skin, but also brightens and clarifies at the same time thanks to gently exfoliating BHAs and AHAs. The thin, water-like texture removes dirt and impurities without disrupting your skin's natural pH levels, so it won't leave your face feeling tight or stripped.
Revision Soothing Facial Rinse
Use this calming, alcohol-free toner post-cleansing to help alleviate redness courtesy of Vitamin K, hydrate and protect skin with potent antioxidants, and deeply nourish skin thanks to soothing algae.
GlyMed Plus Cell Science Cell Protection Serum
Massage a few drops of this ultra-light and nourishing serum into your skin to stimulate collagen production, replenish critical lipids, and protect against free-radical damage.
Peter Thomas Roth Green Releaf Calming Face Oil
Relieve the look of inflammation with this calming face oil, which harnesses the power of hemp-derived cannabis sativa seed oil to soothe and hydrate any skin type.
EltaMD UV Glow Tinted Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 36
Sunscreen is a non-negotiable part of our everyday routines for protecting against harmful UV rays, and this all-mineral, alcohol-free option lends a natural finish thanks to the subtle, glow-granting tint.
