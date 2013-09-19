Photo: Courtesy of BaubleBar.
Here at R29, we certainly haven't hidden our affection for BaubleBar. Its affordable-yet-chic jewelry has enhanced numerous ensembles and is a great source for a last-minute gift. While you can always spend your lunch hour filling up your virtual cart (seriously, it's more addicting than the office candy jar), for the next few days, you can get your BB fix right here in Chicago.
From Thursday, September 19 through Sunday, September 22, BaubleBar will have a pop-up shop within Sofia Boutique in the Gold Coast. Expect all the same gorg treasures you love online — only now, you can try those babies on. Be one of the first to scoop up a few treasures on Thursday, when BaubleBar hosts a launch party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP here to save your slot!
Advertisement