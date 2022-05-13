The Bad Bunny T-Shirt From Target Every Fan Needs To Own — & Its Dupes

La camisa de Benito that everyone is going crazy over... and it's not even merch. We're talking about the Target T-shirt with the Bad Bunny seal of approval that can be yours for as little as $15. The cropped T-shirt was worn by the artist in the music video for his newest single "Moscow Mule," and fans have been scrambling to get their hands on it. Whenever Target brings it back, it sells out almost immediately. Now, Etsy sellers are creating dupes from the iconic Grand Canyon design, so it can be yours even if the OG is all sold out. The internet is nothing if not resourceful. Keep scrolling to read all the deets about the newest must-have all Bad Bunny fans should own.
The shirt in question is by National Park Foundation, the nonprofit dedicated to protecting, well, our national parks. It features a green tie-dye base and a funky '70s-era vibe with a design of cacti against bright pink and yellow swirls. It's perfectly cropped for a summer look, not too short but not too long.
The Grand Canyon T-shirt can be found in the women's section of Target, showcasing just how little Benito cares about the arbitrary gendered categories when shopping for clothes.
As soon as fans found out that the shirt was sold at Target, it completely sold out. They left reviews titled "Bad Bunny" with support for their cause. Yessi, a Target reviewer, said "supporting Benito - Bad Bunny! Make sure he gets some credit for this item to be hot and selling out!!" While Lis said, "I'm glad this shirt was still available online! I can't wait to be one of the lucky ones to have it! as they were sold like 'pan caliente.'"
And just like pan caliente, others try to replicate the success. Right now Target has only select sizes in stock, but if you're too impatient to wait for another restock, the answer is Etsy. There are already eager sellers creating design dupes or looking to "buy low, sell high" the original tee. We'd recommend it only if you don't mind paying extra to look like el conejo malo.
