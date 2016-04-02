Eventually, I was able to find a style and a rhythm that worked for me, and then I was able to build on it to the point where I could somewhat comfortably run six half marathons. I’ll never be a great competitor, but running has become something that I can turn to for health, anxiety management, and, when I’m feeling particularly inspired, fun.



It took me more than 20 years — and a lot of distance from the humiliations of regulation gym class — to find physical activities that didn’t fill me with dread or defeat. But I did it.



Now that I work as a personal trainer, this is what I want for my clients more than anything else, whether they’re autistic or not. I want them to get to a place where they’re moving, in whatever capacity works for them, not because their body is something that needs to be punished or brutally forced into a certain shape, but because they want to treat it well, because they want it to thrive. I wish more people understood that this is what physical fitness can be about.



This is not an inspirational story about a woman who overcame her disability, or learned to move in spite of it. I run and exercise the same way that I do every other thing in my life: with autism.



There’s a dangerously prevalent assumption in both fitness culture and autism treatments that there’s only one way to be healthy or better, which leaves people hurting themselves in order to make their bodies fit this narrow-minded standard. As someone who lives in the middle of that Venn diagram, I can honestly say that I’ve never seen a fellow autistic or exerciser benefit from a program that wants to “fix” them. The only true progress I’ve seen — and experienced — has come from actual acceptance of an individual’s unique body and willingness to work with it as is.



No matter who or where we are in life, our bodies don’t have to be our enemies. We can treat them with the same kindness and respect that we’d afford another human being and genuinely learn how to befriend them and exist in them as we are. They’re the only bodies we’re ever going to have, after all. So we might as well learn to get along.

