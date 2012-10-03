Skip navigation!
Xiyin Tang
Events
Mod Has A Moment At Louis Vuitton — Welcome Back, Edie!
Xiyin Tang
Oct 3, 2012
Events
We Got Soaked With Champagne At Carine's Paris Ball (Of Course)
Xiyin Tang
Oct 3, 2012
Events
Hedi Slimane Takes Paris By Way Of The American West
Xiyin Tang
Oct 2, 2012
Events
Martin Grant Sends Us A Short 'N' Sweet Love Letter For Spring
My morning leading up to the Martin Grant show was anything but romantic. I had just been abandoned by a certain beau on our anniversary and a Paris
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
Preen Does Ice-Cold Minimalism for Spring 2011
Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi's hip-to-trot label Preen is always one of our favorite shows of the season. Whether it's a red power dress or an
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
Rag & Bone's Extra-Toasty Fall 2010 Collection
If there were ever complaints that designers aren't turning out enough warm clothes for fall, Rag & Bone's fall 2010 collection will gladly assuage all
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
Alex Wang Makes the Clothes Your High School Cheerleaders and Joc...
It's Saturday evening at the big game, and we're sitting on the bleachers with the rest of our class (Terry, Anna, Tavi) as our school's resident cool
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
Backstage at Preen: Skirt Shots, Shoe Porn, and Hanne and Magdale...
Preen's front-row may have been a veritable who's who of the cool kid crowd (Alexa Chung, Leigh Lezark, Geordon Nicol, Cory Kennedy...), but backstage was
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
Preen Turns Up the Volume With Hot Pink, Spacey Rosettes, and Lot...
It used to be that design duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi's trademarks--the asymmetrical minidresses with racy hemlines, the edgy, sometimes
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
The Hottest Working Models in the Biz Turn Out For a Rave-y Chris...
Full confession: I took a two-hour train ride from Connecticut to New York when I heard that Paul Rowland (who scouts some of the best and brightest new
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
Our Top 10 New Models To Watch This Show Season!
Like all things in fashion, the modeling world is obsessed with finding the next new face...but really, who isn't? Seems hardly a season has gone by
by
Xiyin Tang
Fashion
Got What It Takes To Be Fashion's Newest It Girl? Take Our Quiz T...
It Girls get a lot of flack for being pretty 20-somethings who do nothing but party and look pretty for the camera. But oh! How wrong could you be!
by
Piera Gelardi
Shopping
L.A. Sneaker Fave Creative Recreation Churns Out an Affordable Ne...
Creative Recreation is known for making bright, flashy sneakers that are both comfortable and fun, but now they're branching out with a new line of shoes
by
Xiyin Tang
Politics
Sunshine and Shadow Wows Us With A Bright and Spunky Urban Outfit...
Seems like every day, news of another fantastically simple and pretty Urban Outfitters collaboration rolls into our office, but we were especially psyched
by
Xiyin Tang
Politics
9 Of This Season's Most Devastatingly Hot Ad Campaigns
Let's be honest: These days, who really wants to stop in at Louis Vuitton just because some splashy Sprouse display beckoned to them from behind the
by
Xiyin Tang
Politics
Revealed! Pics From Jil Sander's Ultra-Minimalist Uniqlo Collection
Uniqlo, master of mass-market, Japanese utilitarianism, and Jil Sander, goddess of '90s high-fashion minimalism, was pretty much a match made in heaven.
by
Xiyin Tang
Fashion
Acne Makes Pants With Metal Kneepads (Plus Other Space-Age Odditi...
Is it time for summer '10 collections already? Even though you may not be ready to think about fall yet, here next year's warm-weather wares come anyway.
by
Xiyin Tang
Fashion
Wren's Fall Lookbook Makes Being Nerdy Pretty Damn Cool
There's no doubt about it: Nerd-chic is having a moment in the fashion sun. We're talking about looking like you've borrowed your grandma's old sweater
by
Xiyin Tang
Politics
The Selby Takes Us Into Lanvin's Bow-Tied, Satined, Hallowed Halls
Lanvin is like the grand daddy of luxurious, beautiful clothes, so when The Selby published these golden photographic gems from their Homme offices in
by
Xiyin Tang
Politics
Alexa Chung Loves Chloë/OC and J. Crew For Fall
Since the "soft launch" (yes, shows have that too) of her show It's On With Alexa Chung, the world's taken note of the It Brit's cool, effortless,
by
Xiyin Tang
Shopping
Grow a Mini Lawn On Your Fingers With Chia-Pet-Like Jewelry
We considered getting a chia pet for a while back in the day, but weren't sure if we had it in us to sustain another living thing, you know, with our busy
by
Xiyin Tang
Fashion
Quirky New Line Does Mixed-Up Preppy-Boho-Grunge With Fantastic Ease
Marc Jacobs' diffusion line, Marc by Marc, was known for doing a deliciously fun, quirky mash-up of playful, dishelved grunge and pretty-girl chic in the
by
Xiyin Tang
Fashion
New Aussie Label Turns Your Standard Bracelets and Necklaces Into...
I've been a bit feather-brained lately, ever since I came across a vendor on London's Brick Lane that sold handmade feathered hair accessories. And though
by
Xiyin Tang
Shopping
Topshop's Latest Crop of Shoes Lets You Have Your Wang and Your G...
Wherever there is a runway original, there is a cheaper Topshop version just waiting to be made. Their new fall shoe collection, therefore, is a veritable
by
Xiyin Tang
Politics
Freja Beha Proves Looking Rich is the Best Antidote For Poor Time...
Clearly, the recession is not stopping some women in their pursuit of looking fabulous. See this September UK Vogue edit, shot by Javier Vallhonrat, in
by
Xiyin Tang
Shopping
Still Coveting: Wedge Boots
We've already proclaimed our love for wedges many times over, from all the stylishly elevated ladies at Stockholm Fashion Week to Surface to Air's
by
Xiyin Tang
Politics
It Happened This Week: Miuccia Gays It Up, Stam Is the New Moss, ...
The CFDA held their first-ever "town meeting," full of pressing issues that might have similarly plagued our Founding Fathers, like: Should we open
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
PAPER
Mag and Roxy's Block Party Makes Us Yearn For More...
Full confession: I don't make it out to Brooklyn much (though a cabbie did decide to take me there instead of home this past Tuesday night, but that's
by
Xiyin Tang
Politics
Givenchy You Can Afford! Riccardo Tisci To Design New, Lower-Pric...
Oh Tisci and Givenchy, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways...those impeccably-tailored white shirts, the badass leather jackets, the insanely
by
Xiyin Tang
Politics
Ponytail
Mag Captures The Spirit of an Artist In This En...
For the latest issue of Ponytail Magazine, photographer Pejman Birounvand captures beauties Laragh McCann and Marina Jamieson in a series of shots that
by
Xiyin Tang
