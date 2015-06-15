Skip navigation!
Sydney Hass
Beauty
29 Beauty All-Stars That Won Our Hearts
Megan McIntyre
Jun 15, 2015
Shopping
The Best Summer Clothing To Show Off Your Favorite Features
Ana Colon
Jun 1, 2015
Beauty
The Bargain Beauty Buys London's Top Vloggers Love
Erin Donnelly
May 17, 2015
Food & Drinks
5 Things Every Millennial Should Have In Their Fridge
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. You should have seen my face when I learned
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Travel
How To Vacation Like A Proper Adult
The term "spring break" takes on a different meaning when you're out of college. What used to be a weekend of partying now resembles a retreat with
by
Venus Wong
Hair
Stop Pissing Off Your Hairstylist
The rules of most customer-service situations aren’t too confusing: The hotel bellboy gets a dollar per bag, a 20% tip on a restaurant bill is standard,
by
Jill Schuck Taylor
Living
30 Life Skills To Master Before You're 30
By the time you hit 30, you may have experienced and accomplished a lot. You know what you want in life (corner office, please!) and what you don’t (see
by
Julie Pennell
Trends
Which Fall Handbag Trend Are You?
Shopping with a trusted friend (read: enabler) is always the best. Who else is gonna tell you when it's time to splurge — or when it's time to step away
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Designers
In The Case Of Chanel, "Investment" Actually Means Investment
Usually, when fashion folks describe high-end designer items like Chanel bags as an "investment piece," they mean it's one that's sure to get a lot of
by
Leeann Duggan
Trends
How To Fall Shop Like A Fashion Editor
A little secret, just between friends: No matter what you heard in The Devil Wears Prada, most fashion editors don't replace their entire wardrobe every
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
Shoe Horror Stories (And How Not To Repeat Them)
Everyone has them: those blister-ridden, arch-aching, foot-numbing shoe tales (almost) too painful or embarrassing to recount. Almost. Because today, our
by
Ellen Hoffman
Fashion
10 Editor's Must-Haves To Nail Tricky Fall Dressing
Sometimes, the difference between outfit boredom and inspiration is just one, tiny piece of zhush in your closet. So, to help keep away the scourge of
by
Leeann Duggan
Fashion
The Best Fashion Job for Your Personality
Working in fashion isn't all glamour and good times: The hours are long, unusual, and often clocked in blister-inducing heels. Still, the industry's
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Home
12 Buys For Cleaning Faster & Smarter
The weekend is in sight and you likely have grand plans for an epic brunch, followed by a shopping jaunt, and then bar-hopping your way to a concert. That
by
Chloe Daley
Music
The Anatomy Of Your Favorite Summer Jams
Short of curing a deadly disease, there’s really no better way to benefit mankind than recording a Summer Jam. These magical pop songs soundtrack the
by
Kenneth Partridge
Skin Care
The Beauty Side Effects You Don't Know About
Beauty is pain, or so the saying goes. (In the case of bikini waxing, we wholeheartedly agree.) And, while all of the tweezing, dyeing, and primping can
by
Annie Tomlin
Books & Art
Power Grid: 29 Artists You Need To Know
In his play Back to Methuselah, George Bernard Shaw wrote, "Without art, the crudeness of reality would make the world unbearable." That's precisely why
by
Matthew Zuras
Food & Drinks
How To Do Picnic Season Right
Let picnic season begin! Whenever there is a glimmer of sunshine, we Londoners are likely to be found with hamper in hand and pasty skin on display,
by
Ravinder Bhogal
Skin Care
Beauty "Truths" We Now Know Are BS
You’re a smart woman, so chances are you know a lot of beauty truths. For one, sunscreen is the best way to prevent signs of aging. And, eating
by
Annie Tomlin
Skin Care
Skin-Care Experts Cop To Their Worst Mistakes
You know what makes Throwback Thursday pictures so fun? The cringe-worthy moments. We love those images of perms-gone-wrong and excessive eyeliner because
by
Liesa Goins
Living
26 Wedding Rules You Might Not Know
While we're always up for taking Uncle Albert for a twirl on the dance floor and clinking a flute of Champagne to the happy couple, a looming pile of
by
Maggie Puniewska
Diet & Nutrition
How Intuitive Eating Changed My Friendships
Diet, whether we like it or not, plays a role in our social lives. Think about the culture of your office lunch — there's the gluten-free faction, the
by
Kelsey Miller
Makeup
Can We Please Put An End To "Ethnic" Beauty?
Beauty is going global. We've come a long way from when blue eyes, blonde hair, and fair skin were its archetype. Now, Lupita is everyone’s favorite
by
Jodie Patterson
Shopping
How To Replace Your Summer Wardrobe
You know how it goes: A new season begins, and all you want to do is grab a garbage can to dump your existing wardrobe and start anew. But, it’s hardly
by
Bobby Schuessler
Skin Care
Skin-Ruining Habits You Need To Quit
Like all medical professionals, dermatologists subscribe to the Latin proverb "primum non nocere," or first, do no harm. But, when it comes to your beauty
by
Meirav Devash
Food & Drinks
5 Game-Changing Margarita Recipes
Cinco de Mayo is a special day. It's a reminder of Mexican democracy and freedom — things that we've all come to celebrate with copious amounts of
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Food & Drinks
The 25 Most Delicious Things To Eat This Summer
I cook on pretty much a daily basis all year long and always make it a point to use as much local produce as possible. I know it's not very novel, but the
by
Julia Turshen
Skin Care
What You Need To Know About Cellulite
There's something about cellulite that brings out the absolute worst in some women. Normally self-assured, intelligent ladies tend to go bat-shit crazy
by
Megan McIntyre
San Francisco
Career 411 From BOSS Silicon Valley Ladies
Like it or not, it's happening, people: Our beloved city is exploding with growth and job opportunities. Of course, there are a few badass women who are
by
Joanna Riedl
Movies
The Secret Behind Cult TV Shows
In the winter of 1999, HBO raised its curtain to reveal a mammoth of a man...and his ducks. His name was Tony Soprano, and television has never been the
by
Daniel Barna
