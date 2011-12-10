Skip navigation!
Stephanie Hsu
Fashion
Petit Bateau Spring '12 Is Très Jolie, Don't You Agree?
Stephanie Hsu
Dec 10, 2011
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 08 2011
Stephanie Hsu
Dec 8, 2011
San Francisco
Tell Us Something We Don't Know: S.F. Ranked Among Top Places to Live
Stephanie Hsu
Dec 2, 2011
New York
Plan Your Next Major Shopping Victory At The Yigal Azrouel & Cut2...
Remember the time you got an $895 dress for $270 and boasted about it to your jealous girlfriends over cocktails? Or what about that time you casually
by
Stephanie Hsu
Los Angeles
Best Sample Sale Ever (Hint: Puppies Are Involved)
There will be plenty of gorgeous, touchable fur at this sample sale, and we're not talking faux, either. But don't get all worked up quite yet. We're
by
Stephanie Hsu
Los Angeles
L.A.'s Hot List: 9 Scene-y Places That Aren't Obvious
We all know the obvious picks: Chateau Marmont for celeb-spotting, Beacher's Madhouse for a dose of debauchery, Cecconi's for those who crave the
by
Leila Brillson
New York
Sample Sale Double Whammy: 3.1 Phillip Lim and Shipley & Halmos
To New York's elegant ladies, suave gents, and impeccably dressed children, we bring an abundance of good news with a sample sale double header. At a
by
Stephanie Hsu
New York
Wanna Know How To Be A "Real" New Yorker? Look No Further Than Th...
Remember that time when you sat crying on the F-train on your way to work, staring hatefully at the people around you, all the while wondering why you
by
Stephanie Hsu
Fashion
Nanette Lepore Resort '12 Delivers A Proper Punch
Blacks and neutrals have a fairly prominent place in our closets, but after a long week, we could really use a wake-up call. Enter Nanette Lepore's resort
by
Stephanie Hsu
Fashion
Zara's Latest Lookbook Is Prints, Snakeskin And Florals All Over
While it’s a no-brainer for us to fill our spring closets with sweet florals, and to stock up on super-colorful prints for summer, who’s to say that
by
Stephanie Hsu
New York
March On Over To The "Occupy Daryl K" Sale
It isn’t Zuccotti Park, but you’ll want to march on over to the three-hour ‘Occupy Daryl K’ fall/winter sale. Come for cocktails, clothes, and
by
Stephanie Hsu
