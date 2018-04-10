Skip navigation!
Sam Cannon
Makeup
8 Things To Consider When Choosing Your Perfect Foundation
Blair Ronan
Apr 10, 2018
Tech
Studies Show Female Gamers Are On The Rise — But There's Still A Major Problem
Brianna Arps
Mar 1, 2018
Mind
11 Images That People With Anxiety Will Understand
Rebecca Adams
Nov 13, 2017
Sex
Think The Female Orgasm Is Elusive? Let These 6 Women Explain
For decades, society has marveled over the elusive female orgasm, mostly in the form of questions. How does it work? Why does it happen? Does it even
by
Rebecca Adams
Spirit
4 Witchy Spell Kits You Can DIY At Home
New Year's resolutions are basically no fun: They're boring, disheartening, and pretty much impossible to achieve. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't be
by
Michael Brown
Makeup
It's Time For Our No-BS Beauty Awards
Today is a very special day, my friends. It marks the return of R29's annual beauty awards. We know, we know — everybody and their mother has an award
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
We Put Long-Wear Makeup To The Test
We've heard plenty of ridiculous claims in the beauty industry. But the number-one assertion? Long-wear. Whether they're marketed as sweat-proof,
by
Maria Del Russo
Fitness
You
Need
To Know This Pole Dancer's Self-Confidence Secrets
This article was originally published on November 20, 2015. In her own words, pole dancer and fitness trainer Roz "The Diva" Mays is where she is today
by
Sara Coughlin
Skin Care
The 5-Step Skin-Care Routine Everyone Should Be Following
As beauty editors, one of the top questions we're asked on the regular is actually pretty basic: "What should my skin-care routine look like?" And it
by
Maria Del Russo
