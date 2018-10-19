Skip navigation!
Ryan Koopmans
Beauty
A Curly Girl's Guide To Hair Oils
Tracey Wallace
Oct 19, 2018
Fashion Week
What It's Like At Fashion Week in Kazakhstan
Ryan Koopmans
Apr 30, 2014
Hair
Zac Posen Brings The Pretty To NYFW
Megan McIntyre
Sep 9, 2013
Designers
Phillip Lim Gives Us A Glammed-Up Kurt & Courtney For Spring '13
There's no doubt that Phillip Lim is experiencing a little '90s nostalgia. Taking us back to the golden era of grunge with his spring '13 collection
by
Willow Lindley
Events
Photo Of The Day: Let There Be Light
While most presentations are held indoors, we really have to hand it to those who create their own rays of sunshine — directly on a runway. Case in
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
Leave Work Early Tomorrow: The Rachel Comey Sample Sale Is On!
Let's face it...sometimes there are sample sales that claim deep discounts but kind of disappoint in reality, and then there are sample sales that are
by
Lisa Dionisio
Events
Pamela Love Designs An Earring Necklace, And More Things We Love
Real love is hard to find and even harder to give up. But we're not ready to let go of Pamela Love just yet. From her collection for Topshop earlier this
by
Salma Osman
Events
Exclusive: Rare Image of Anna Wintour Laughing At Pamela Love
We all know it must happen, but Anna Wintour laughing—like blue whales humping—is a rare, beautiful thing witnessed by a lucky few. Thanks to our
by
Gabriel Bell
Events
Photo Of The Day: Models At Attention!
Crisp, airy uniform attire and au naturel makeup make for a breathtaking lineup of models at Odilon by Stacey Clark. Don't even try to break their
by
Gina Marinelli
Events
Rag & Bone Spring '12 Hits All The Right Notes: Layering, Color, ...
If there's one trend that defines fashion right now, it's nostalgia. And while plenty of designers are doing the glamorous periods from icons past ('60s
by
Connie Wang
Trends
Rad Or Bad: Are Fake Freckles Dotty Or Spot-On?
While the '90s saw an entire generation of women faking beauty spots courtesy of Cindy Crawford, now it’s all about grabbing your brown eyeliner
by
Yasemin Turker
Entertainment
Kanye's Probably Not Going To Show At NYFW, You Lucky Parisian Ba...
Well, there goes our preemptive Fashion Week highlight. According to Wayne from The Imagist, Kanye is working with a major stylist to show in Paris later
by
Connie Wang
Politics
10 Cheap Skincare Thrills Under $10
You wash and moisturize your face twice a day (or at least once a day—sleeping in makeup is a big no-no!), so it's safe to say you already have a
by
Betsey McLain
Makeup
10 New Miracle-Working Hair Products
You've gotten all too comfy with your hair routine: From sudsing it up to smoothing it out, your product line-up is set, but a styling switch up will take
by
Betsey McLain
Fashion
Madelene's Fashion Week Model Photo Diary
Models are frequently judged by the shows they walk, and if we were to peruse Madelene's runway repertoire (Calvin Klein, Narciso Rodriguez, Ohne Titel,
by
Katrina Dy
Events
Gold-Tipped Nails And Gold Eyebrows Backstage At Jen Kao
Before the procession of sparkling, electro-lagoon dresses and intricate, knit-web separates came down the runway at Jen Kao, the back stage area saw
by
Michelle Christin...
Events
Photo Of The Day: Tavi Kneels At The Feet Of Fashion
Tavi drops to her knees to get a better shot of the shoes at Odilon.
by
Connie Wang
Events
Spotted! A Jean Paul Gaultier Doppleganger (And It's A Baby!)
Is this little dude destined for greatness? His furrowed brow and slightly agape pout are pretty distinct characteristics of a fashion guru in the
by
Us
Events
Even The Cops At Fashion Week Are Drop-Dead Gorgeous
After spotting 1,398,276 models this week, we've definitely been hit with the green monster over and over and over again. And it seems that during
by
Kristian Laliberte
Events
Cushnie Et Ochs Fall Backstage Has Us Ruffling Our Feathers
Remember playing the incredibly "cowboys and Indians" as a kid, and always wanting to play the Indian so you could stick a feather in your headband like a
by
Michelle Christin...
Events
Tory Burch Delivers Trippy, Decadent '70s For Fall/Winter
There's no question that Tory Burch has become a designing force in her own rite. The first few seasons of those signature Deco "patterns" and "logos"
by
Christene Barberich
Events
Age Ain't Nothing But a Number For This Latest Street Style Star
We know fashion plates are getting younger and younger (Tavi, Elle Fanning, Hailee Steinfeld, etc), but come on—this is getting crazy! Is it wrong to
by
Preetma Singh
Events
Backstage Beauty: A Skincare Must-Have and A White Eyeshadow Tip
After seeing Tom Pecheux twice today, we feel a bit stalker-ish. But truth be told, we just can't stay away. So we chased him down backstage at Doo.Ri
by
Betsey McLain
Events
Doo.Ri Models Rock Pin Straight Hair And Full Bangs
Hair extensions were scattered next to veggie plates backstage at Doo.Ri, but by the time the lights went down, hair and veggies had all been put in their
by
Michelle Christin...
Events
Rachel Comey Takes Us To The British Moors For Fall 2011
Who says a lady needs makeup? Backstage at Rachel Comey Fall 2011 the natural beauty factor came in waves. Models walked the runway with natural eyes and
by
Michelle Christin...
Politics
Fur Sure: Is This PETA's Worst Enemy?
We caught this hirsute fella outside Lincoln Center yesterday in a full Muppet get-up which included thigh-high boots, a patchwork fur vest, a huge fur
by
Connie Wang
Events
Photo Of The Day: Straight Muggin' At BCBG
Backstage beauty at BCBG.
by
Us
Events
18 Gorgeous Fashion Week Photos
We've got a talented team of reporters and photographers during Fashion Week, but unfortunately, we don't always have the opportunity to publish
by
Connie Wang
Events
It's a Breath Of Fresh Air With Thakoon's Spring 2011 Collection
Surprise, surprise! Another designer frosts the runway with white for spring. Thakoon's spring 2011 collection was no exception to the ongoing trend of
by
Michelle Christin...
Designers
Pamela Love's Spring Jewelry Collection Slays Us
In a momentary flashback to the nomads and tribal warriors of spring 2010 , Pamela Love reminds us how powerful an impression some war paint,
by
Michelle Christin...
