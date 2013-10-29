Skip navigation!
Olivia Jade Horner
Celebrity Style
Fearless Style From A Cool D.C. Attorney
Sarah Zlotnick
Oct 29, 2013
New York
A Fashion Editor Shows You Her Hood
Leeann Duggan
Oct 18, 2013
New York
A SoHo Shop With A Surprise Inside!
Kristian Laliberte
Jan 12, 2011
New York
Peep Blogger Gala Gonzalez's Travel Style
If we were the betting type, we'd wager that Gala Gonzalez rivals Bryanboy in racking up those frequent flier miles. You might know the Spanish stunner
by
Kristian Laliberte
Politics
Six Musical Muses With New Albums and Chart-topping Looks
They got us with their voices. But dang, if these six style-setting songbirds don't look impossibly good whilst wielding a microphone. Dressed in
by
Megan Baldwin
Street Style
More Stylish Shoppers at Save Fashion's Pop-Up Space
Week 2 of Save Fashion kicked off with a bang, as guests Steven Alan, David Neville of Rag & Bone, and our favorite mag editors all showed up to our VIP
by
Tina Malred
Shopping
Surface to Air's Buckled Wedges and Ombre Kicks Send Us Into A Fe...
Being 5'5, I'm constantly on the hunt for stylish shoes that give me a boost without making my feet feel as if they've been put through a meat grinder. So
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
Quail Draws Downtown's Cool Young Things To Its SoHo Loft Party L...
Yours truly hosted a party with our good friends over at Archetype Showroom last night in honor of up-and-coming designer Michelle Nguyen's fall '09
by
Daniela Jacobs
Events
The Pinkness Lives On! A Double-Trouble, Multi-Colorful Birthday ...
Last Friday night, our very own Style Director Piera Gelardi, studio mate Roanne Adams, and Wildcat NYC threw their annual pink-themed birthday bash (now
by
Xiyin Tang
Fashion
Inside the Life and Closet of Sarah Frances Kuhn, Our Style Star ...
Enlarge Image Most of the time the names on a magazine or website masthead are just that...names. Well, thankfully Sarah Frances Kuhn, accessories
by
Megan Baldwin
Shopping
A First Look at Steven Alan's New Women's Shoe Line
Maybe in the past you haven't thought of adorable, wearable wedges when cork came to mind. But these days, this natural lightweight material has become a
by
Daniela Jacobs
Events
Phillip Lim Channels Anita, The Beatles, and Crushes On Lissy Tru...
3.1 Phillip Lim is known for making nice, classic clothes that look more expensive than they are, the kind of stuff that Vogue assistants or Uptown girls
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
Erin Wasson x RVCA Dole Out Hot, Sweaty Fun and Jello Shots!
Everyone was bummed that fashion's reigning downtown party king, Alexander Wang, nixed his after party this season. But when Wang muse, model, designer,
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
Sustainable Fashion Line Bodkin Blooms at Horticultural Society
Held at The Horticultural Society of New York (and prepped in our own Refinery29 offices), the Bodkin show displayed how designer Eviana Hartman, the
by
Sarah Maher
Fashion
A Minute With Susie Bubble
We caught up with Susie from Style Bubble at Frank Tell. We love your pants! Yeah, everyone's been going mad for them today. The Sartorialist took my
by
Kelley Hoffman
Events
Our Fave Kiwi Karen Walker Gets Serious For Fall/Winter '09
We always expect whimsy and charm when we go to a Karen Walker show. And yes, there was some of both on display at her Altman Building unveiling today.
by
Gabriel Bell
Events
Vena Cava's "Crystalarium" Has Us Coveting Moon Rocks
The duo Sophie Buhai and Lisa Mayock of Vena Cava once again beckoned a sea of clever girls, this time skirting a triangle of towering models, as 30,000
by
Sarah E. Lewis
Events
Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi Do '60s Mod at Preen
We arrived at Preen bleary-eyed and worn out from just three straight days of fashion week-ing, but were instantly cheered by the sight of Kanye West
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
Ohne Titel Turns It Out With an Expertly Tailored New Collection
Recent Ecco Domani recipients Ohne Titel turned it out with an expertly tailored collection inspired by machinery parts and industrial elements that
by
Sarah Maher
Events
It's A Bigger and Brighter Frank Tell For Fall/Winter
Between his good looks, his good lookin' clothes, and his enviable studio mates (that'd be Pamela Love and Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, kids), designer Frank
by
Xiyin Tang
Fashion
Front Row Funny Man—Jimmy Fallon at the Rag & Bone Show
What'd you think of the show? Phenomenal. There were a couple of pieces in there I loved. I thought they all looked great. And you would wear them?
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
Brooding But Enchanting Is the Mood at Yigal Azrouël
At the Yigal Azrouël f/w show, we caught up with Olivier Zahm, and inquired about his latest DVF/Margiela Purple cover. Why was he drawn to the blonde
by
Kelley Hoffman
Events
Rachel Comey Delivers Fall's Ultimate Drug...With a Smile!
We weren't surprised there was a colossal crowd waiting outside the downtown venue of Rachel Comey's fall/winter show last night. The designer has a lot
by
Christene Barberich
Events
A Minute With: Rachel Zoe at the Rag & Bone Show
So, what did you think of the show? It was amazing! Tell us, do you have a styling tips or secrets for getting through Fashion Week? Mmm...layers,
by
Xiyin Tang
Events
Opening Bird Blowout Lures Everyone from Corey to Comey
By the time we arrived at the opening party for owner Jen Mankins' new, sprawling Bird store on Grand Street in Williamsburg (which opens today), the
by
Gabriel Bell
Shopping
Shine On! Dazzle in Sasha Samuel's Decorative Headgear this Holid...
Still looking for the perfect bit of bling for your New Year's outfit? If so, you should definitely be thanking New York-based jewelry designer, Sasha
by
Tina Malred
Events
Forever Young: Double Birthday Fun at China Chalet
On Friday, we celebrated the birthdays of Refinery29's Creative Director, Philippe von Borries and Ed Droste, frontman of Grizzly Bear and friend of the
by
Gabriel Bell
Events
Party On! Johan Lindeberg Opens His Home for
Tar
Sure, we've hit the Second Depression, but apparently some didn't get the memo. For the new magazine Tar, which celebrated its launch last night with its
by
Piera Gelardi
New York
Just Opened: Smith + Butler Redefines the Idea of Biker Chic
New-shop-on-the-block Smith + Butler is proud of the community it belongs to. Opening next Monday (officially), the store embodies the kind of easy-going
by
Sarah Moroz
Events
Party On! Six Scents Launch at the New Museum
We had a moment of panic when we saw the line extending down the block outside the New Museum last night for the launch party of Six Scents. We quickly
by
Piera Gelardi
