Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Nicole Valdez
Shopping
Fit To Be Tie-Dyed! Here Are 13 Ways To Revamp The Boho Trend
Leila Brillson
Aug 2, 2012
Food & Drinks
Zut Alors! The Ultimate Guide To Macarons In Miami
Leila Brillson
Jul 6, 2012
Living
Sakaya Kitchen Brings Its Chic Eats To The Beach
Nicole Valdez
Jun 25, 2012
Street Style
This Miami Blogger Is Hawking Her Favorite Street Style Looks Online
Bloggers in Miami are well-dressed, super down-to-earth internet stars who let us feel like they're our own friends. They tell us about their pals,
by
Nicole Valdez
Shopping
The Very Best Things At H&M's Pop-Up That You Can Buy Right Now!
We won’t deny it. Ever since we discovered — back in 2010 — that the Swedish franchise was opening a store in Palm Beach, we’ve been
by
Nicole Valdez
Travel
29 Signs It's Summer In Miami
Whereas our other Refinery29 site sisters, summer means a time for shorts, phrases like "bikini body" or "summer shape-up" get bandied about, and
by
Leila Brillson
US News
5 Things To Know This AM — May 25 2012
Local blogger Daniela Ramirez from Nany’s Klozet brings us a classy DIY inspired by Jessica Alba. (Nany’s Klozet) Bringing out the spirit of Miami
by
Nicole Valdez
DIY
If Your Dream Wedding Dress Is Made Of Toilet Paper, You're In Luck
Look, we've heard of prom dresses being made out of recycled materials(Starbucks wrappers, tin foil, etc.), but we think we should probably avoid such
by
Nicole Valdez
Shopping
Short-Sighted! 15 Cropped Tops That Look Stylish, Not Sloppy
During her press tour for Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Rooney Mara became a red carpet fixture. We ooh-ed and aah-ed over her rebellious choices,
by
Leila Brillson
Fashion
Betty Draper, Meet Lauren Conrad At This Nuevo Vintage Trunk Show
Shantilly’s story sounds like something out of a fairy tale, if Cinderella was about a self-made woman. Shandi Levy grew up in Miami and had been
by
Nicole Valdez
Entertainment
Get Rollin'! A Retro Skate Pop-Up In Collins Park Is Happening Th...
Roller skating may inspire memories of awkward hand-holding and embarrassing, eight-wheeled concussions, but the retro-fad (or sport, if you ask roller
by
Nicole Valdez
Entertainment
New TV Crush: Meet The Jewish Don Draper
Starz has picked up Magic City for a second season before the first one has even aired, which means the sex, money, and drama of Miami must be making
by
Nicole Valdez
Entertainment
Get Classy At This Exclusive Polo Event
Beaches, horses, and men in collared shirts. It kind of sounds like the start of a steamy romance novel or our ideal summer in the Hamptons, except it's
by
Nicole Valdez
Entertainment
Spoiler Alert! The Ultimate Flash Mob Is Coming To Miami
When flash mobs first appeared on the scene they were kind of the 'It Trend'; groups of people surprising mall-goers with their less than notable
by
Nicole Valdez
Living
Lunch Break! We've Found The Best New Burger In Miami
Eyeing that clock for lunch? We've got some tasty food porn to inspire you to get you psyched for your 1 p.m. meal. Since a good carnivore will never
by
Nicole Valdez
Entertainment
This Amazing Abandoned Amusement Park Might Become An Artist's Di...
When you hear of a vintage abandoned amusement park in the middle of Berlin, it sounds like the makings of the setting of an alien invasion movie.
by
Nicole Valdez
Shopping
New Boutique Alert: La'Mod Brings Accessories That Organize, Too
We’ve all been there. It’s ladies night and you’re in your hottest tight skirt and heels, lugging around the smallest most unorganized clutch
by
Nicole Valdez
Fashion
The Pros And The Models Duke It Out At Miami's Hottest Volleyball...
Keeping our bodies bikini-ready is hard enough, but now we have some extra oomph to inspire us to sweat: South Beach is welcoming a fierce batch of models
by
Nicole Valdez
Fashion
Coral Gables Pop-Up Will Keep You Stocked On Sunwear
Remember how easy Isa Boutique made Valentine’s Day for your beau? Well, now one of our favorite shops is making summer shopping easier for you, too.
by
Nicole Valdez
US News
5 Things To Know This AM — Feb 17 2012
Ultrafest’s Phase 2 line up has hit the net and everyone from Gossip to Martin Solveig is going to be there. But the question is will you be there?
by
Nicole Valdez
Shopping
Start Boat Show Weekend Winning With Big Drop's Blowout
We're suckers for a good shopping party. Throw in a sweet little candy buffet and a complimentary blowout/braid bar and who can resist? Not us! That's
by
Nicole Valdez
US News
5 Things To Know This AM — Feb 15 2012
Apparently, couples outnumber singletons in Miami. Which neighborhood do you think has the hottest singles scene? (Trulia) Happy 39th Anniversary to
by
Nicole Valdez
Fashion
Shop For Vintage While You're Swimming. Seriously
Grab your bathing suits, we're going vintage shopping! But wait....does that sound a little strange to you? You should know us better by now. We never let
by
Nicole Valdez
Shopping
Dudes, Listen Up: This Shop Will Hand-Deliver The Best V-Day Gift...
Ladies, you need to send this story to your boo, post it on your Facebook, tweet it, put it on the fridge, whatever—this is for your fellas!
by
Nicole Valdez
Styling Tips
Crowning Glory! Two Headband Projects To Top Off Any Look
Your outfit is perfect, your makeup flawless, and your hair is pinned and sprayed to absolute perfection. But something's missing. You need an extra zing
by
Nicole Valdez
Music
An Alternative V-Day Plan For Modern Lovers: Sleigh Bells and Diplo
If you haven't made V-Day plans yet, consider yourself covered, if you're looking to avoid the chocolate-and-roses clichés of a romantic (but boring)
by
Nicole Valdez
US News
5 Things To Know This AM — Feb 03 2012
Kim K has landed in town and has no problem spending a little dough on Lincoln Road. (Wetpaint) Zoo Miami animals painting? This may just be the cutest
by
Nicole Valdez
Fashion
Mini Cheat Sheet: How To Pull Off Polka Dots Perfectly
Okay, let's all agree on one thing: prints are a must for spring. Now, that we're all in accordance (that was easy), let's continue. We've spotted the
by
Maria Argüello
Fashion
Chloe Sevigny Joins Amanda Seyfried To Update A South Florida Cla...
After the surprising loss of Demi Moore as Gloria Steinem, we’ve discovered that one of our favorite actresses/fashion icons/models, Miss Chloe Sevigny,
by
Nicole Valdez
US News
5 Things To Know This AM — Jan 25 2012
Yikes! Whitney Port accidently shows off a bit too much while poolside while on her Miami getaway. (Perez Hilton) Design Sponge posts an updated Miami
by
Nicole Valdez
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted