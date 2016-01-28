Skip navigation!
3 Stain Nightmares You’ll Be So Glad Didn’t Happen To You
Gina Marinelli
Jan 28, 2016
Home
These Real-Life Stain Confessions Prove We’ve
All
Been There
Katie O'Donnell
Jan 21, 2016
Fitness
The Butt Exercise Fitness Pros Swear By
Lily di Costanzo
Oct 21, 2015
Fitness
Yes, You CAN Have Abs
Ah, the good old plank. While the core-blasting move packs a serious punch, it tends to feel a bit boring, since it doesn't call for any movement. If
by
Lily di Costanzo
Fitness
The Best Arm Workout For Serious Results
There comes a point in all of our fitness careers where we finally conquer the moves we once dreaded. The word "push-up" alone, for example, used to turn
by
Lily di Costanzo
Fitness
The Most Legit Workout Move You’ve Ever Tried
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. This short clip, produced
by
Ava Feuer
Fitness
How To Make Your Lunges Really Count
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. The switch lunge, inspired
by
Jinnie Lee
Fitness
One Move For Killer Abs
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. This short clip, produced
by
Ava Feuer
Makeup
How To Glow With ZERO Effort
We happily hoard lipsticks and liners, but when it comes to blush, we have to cop that there's just one, maybe two, in our makeup arsenal. We know it adds
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
This Beauty Hack Is A Total Game Changer
While some makeup is easy to repurpose (lipstick on cheeks or blush as eyeshadow), you probably only use mascara the traditional way — on your lashes.
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
A Smoky Eye That No One Can Mess Up
The smoky eye is as classic as it gets. It's been done every which way on the runway and the red carpet, and, every time, it looks damn good. So good,
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
This Tiny Beauty Tweak Has MAJOR Payoff
Once you've mastered the outer-corner flick to get a perfect cat-eye, what's next? Even us beauty editors have to admit that doing the same darn wing
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Bet You Didn’t Know You Could Do THIS With Eyeshadow
We all have a favorite shimmery base eyeshadow. You know the one — that light shade you wear over and over again. The color is so close to your natural
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Ombré Lips? Yep, They're A Thing
As beauty editors, we're all for experimenting with new makeup looks and creating mood boards filled with envelope-pushing ideas. In real life, though,
by
Jada Wong
Street Style
Art Basel Street Style In 54 Effortless Snaps
Many people find comfort in watching cat videos, regardless of whether they're cat owners themselves. While I can't personally relate to this particular
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Trends
What Do Punks, Streakers, Army Officers, & You Have In Common?
The trenchcoat originated as outerwear made for army officers in WWI (hence, trenches), but its sartorial prowess was so obvious that it quickly became a
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
Accessories Stalking! Summer's Small Statements
Though it might seem counterintuitive, in the season when most of us want to wear less, the things people add to their outfits end up being the best parts
by
Connie Wang
Street Style
The 27 Best Looks From Gov Ball
"Festival style" is now an iconic trope that conjures images of headdresses, cutoff short-shorts, and tons of neon. When worn all together, these trends
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Shoe Stalking! Show Us Your Tinsel Toes
Winter shoes are the worst, right? Buy a pair of sparkly, delicate, precious pumps and watch as sidewalk salt and scum turn your steppers into sad, gray
by
Connie Wang
Sex & Relationships
NYC's 21 Most Eligible Bachelorettes
As the temps drop in NYC, it seems that couples get, well, couple-ier. And, while there's something sweet about all that hot-cocoa sipping, fall-foliage
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
A Cool Summer Street-Style Look That's All That & A Smoothie, Too
Cici Ali did not just roll out of bed and throw on any ordinary black dress. In fact, there's nothing ordinary about this Reformation maxi at all. From
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
Take It To The Streets: How New Yorkers Rough Up Lace
There are few things in this world that are dependable, but one fashion edict always rules: Lace is forever on trend for spring. While this fabric may be
by
Grace Atwood
Street Style
Street Style! Our 13 Favorite Looks From The Hester Street Fair
If there's one thing that truly signals summer in NYC, it's the street festival. Whether you're hunting down vintage bargains in the sun or cooling off
by
Seija Rankin
Street Style
1 63-Year-Old Lanvin Model, 4 Enviable Outfits
According to 63-year-old Tziporah Salamon, age does matter in the fashion industry. But as far as we can tell, things have only gotten better for this
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Styling Tips
Seasonal Swaps! 3 Editors Prep Their Wardrobes For Spring
We're getting there guys – the down jackets have been packed away, our scarves are now more accessory than obligatory, and our wool tights — just an
by
Us
Street Style
Seasonal Wares That’ll Have You Craving Spring
It’s easy to get lost in a sea of delicate florals and pastel prints, but this outfit is a creamy dream fit for strolling through Paris. The attitude
by
Carlye Wisel
Mens
17 Of NYC's Coolest (And Cutest) Bachelors
When Rihanna sings about finding love in a hopeless place, there's no doubt she's referencing the NYC dating scene. If you're single in the city, you
by
Kristian Laliberte
