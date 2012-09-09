Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Lia Schryver
Designers
Rachel Antonoff Hosts An All-Woman Wedding For Her Spring '13 Collection
Connie Wang
Sep 9, 2012
DIY
A Rodarte-Inspired DIY Lace Collar That's One Part Prim, One Part Sexy
Susan Williamson
Aug 31, 2012
Street Style
10 R29 Interns Show Off Their Fave On-The-Job Looks
Annie Georgia Gre...
Aug 29, 2012
New York
Street Style: What Karlie Kloss Looks Like When She's Just Chillin'
We know, we know this might not be the most inspirational look we've run through Street Style, but it's so refreshing to see off-duty model Karlie Kloss
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
DIY
DIY A Studded, Valentino-Inspired Clutch
Photo: MCV Photo Just when we thought we'd never stud again, Valentino's metal-embellished shoes and bags came around and forced us to eat our
by
Susan Williamson
DIY
Just Bead It: DIY A Dolce & Gabbana-Inspired Headband
Leave it to Dolce & Gabbana to bring the headband back for the first time since Blair Waldorf ruled the halls of Constance Billard. With the giant
by
Susan Williamson
Styling Tips
1 Piece, 3 Ways: The Striped Tank Dress
The most versatile piece of clothing in your closet isn't your favorite pair of jeans or even your trusty black blazer. In fact, it's probably a piece
by
Connie Wang
Braids
The Easiest Braided Updo You'll Ever Try
While this braided updo may look like it takes a PhD in follicular manipulation to achieve, it's actually surprisingly simple — a little tucking here,
by
Us
Nails
Upgrade Your Summer Nail Wardrobe With This Cool Kit
Well, we did it again. In the name of all things nail art, we've stepped our game up with another awesome, exclusive, limited-edition custom kit. The R29
by
Us
Styling Tips
1 Concert Tee, 5 Editors: Our Rockin' Outfits
We've all got one — that faded, beat-up, tissue-thin band T-shirt that's packed with more memories and meaning than the average clothing item. Whether
by
Us
New York
The Inside Squeeze On 8 NYC Juices
NEWSFLASH: It’s suffocate-on-the-subway-platform hot outside. While we love lounging in Prospect Park, hitting up Summerstage concerts, and jaunts to
by
Emily Singer
New York
The Steven Alan Sample Sale Starts Today (We Styled It, Now You S...
There are sales that we casually pencil into our agenda, and then there are sales that require a few Google calendar alerts, magic-marker reminders, and a
by
Gina Marinelli
DIY
DIY A Killer Summer Friendship Bracelet For You And Your BFF
With all the amazing accessories — particularly wrist candy — to be seen in the city, it can be easy for you (and your bestie) to get a major case of
by
Susan Williamson
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted