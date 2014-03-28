Skip navigation!
And Now For An Important Reflection On LiLo's OWN Series
Leah Beckmann
Mar 28, 2014
Movies
How Stephen Colbert Angered Twitter, Sparked A #CancelColbert Campaign
Leah Beckmann
Mar 28, 2014
Entertainment News
James Van Der Beek Once Snuck Justin Timberlake Into A Vegas Club
Leah Beckmann
Mar 27, 2014
Pop Culture
Today In Bummers: DailyCandy & Television Without Pity To Shutter
NBCUniversal announced this morning that it will be closing two of its entertainment sites, Television Without Pity and DailyCandy. According to a memo
by
Leah Beckmann
Music
Leighton Meester's Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" Is, Well, Dr...
Move over Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie. Here's Leighton Meester and singer Dana Williams covering the Fleetwood Mac classic, "Dreams." This is a
by
Leah Beckmann
Entertainment News
Conscious Uncoupling—A Real-Life Guide
Yesterday, Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site, goop, went down in a fiery hell storm after she posted news of her separation from husband, Coldplay singer
by
Leah Beckmann
Pop Culture
The Road To Hell Is Paved With Corndogs
Welcome to Louisiana, where the trees are made of peppermint bark and streets are paved with corndogs because they just spilled out of a truck all over
by
Leah Beckmann
Entertainment News
Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin Separate, Goop Crashes
Defamer is reporting that Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have separated. Or rather, they have decided to do something called "conscious uncoupling."
by
Leah Beckmann
Entertainment News
Could A
Gilmore Girls
Movie Happen? Lauren Graham's In
Prime time's sassiest mom (who's really more like a best friend), just finished hosting an AMA on Reddit. It was as endearing and nostalgic as you'd
by
Leah Beckmann
Entertainment News
Jessica Chastain Is Your New Internet BFF
What do we know about Jessica Chastain? We know today is her 37th birthday (she's a classic fiery Aries), but we don’t know much beyond that. Does she
by
Leah Beckmann
Entertainment News
Lily Cole Makes The Impossible Possible With New App
Former model and current dreamer Lily Cole has entered the tech world with the launch of a new “wish-granting app." The social-web platform is called
by
Leah Beckmann
Politics
The Sound of Your Squeal, Decoded
Sometimes, when a person — most often a female, though not exclusively — becomes excited, he or she will emit a high-pitched sound. This is
by
Leah Beckmann
Entertainment
Stuck In A Bathroom Stall With No Tepee? Tavi Has Some Advice
Rookie founder and editor-in-chief Tavi Gevinson is the latest to be featured in Pitchfork's "Situation Critical," a column that presents "artists with
by
Leah Beckmann
New York
Feral Cats Seek Shelter In Red Hook Manger Recasting Nativity Scene
Deep in the silent, still wood of Red Hook, Brooklyn, is a Christmas nativity scene erected by sisters Annette and Sue Amendola. The Amendolas have been
by
Leah Beckmann
Entertainment News
Jennifer Aniston's "Awkward Phase" Coincided With Her Marriage To...
Hidden deep within the folds of this charming Parade interview, live several treasures you might not have known about Jennifer Aniston. Amongst the
by
Leah Beckmann
