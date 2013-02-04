Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of February 4
KimLoveMuse
Feb 4, 2013
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of January 28
KimLoveMuse
Jan 28, 2013
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of January 21
KimLoveMuse
Jan 21, 2013
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of January 14
Aries (March 21-April 19) Now is the time to seek out work, love, and play that allow you to completely run free. And, go ahead, set your sights on
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of January 7
Aries (March 21-April 19) This week, pay attention to where you put your "do good" energy. When called upon, you will go above and beyond the call of
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of December 31
Aries (March 21-April 19) Your New Year's Eve will be different than any other NYE before — and it's just the beginning. This year's theme: Expect the
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of December 24
Aries (March 21-April 19) You are so ready for 2013. This is your time to truly feel alive, and the year ahead will prove to be very unpredictable and
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of December 17
Aries (March 21-April 19) You may have been feeling sluggish for the past couple of months, but, this week, your energy should come back in full
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of December 10
Aries (March 21-April 19) This week, you'll have to push through some very uncomfortable feelings in order to finish projects. Stop looking around at
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of December 3
Aries (March 21-April 19) Try not to avoid a challenging situation. Action and instinct are your best traits — remember this in the coming weeks. Be
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of November 26
With 2013 just a few short weeks away, prepare for a fresh opportunity to truly live the life you are meant to, while contributing to the world at
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of November 19
Aries (March 21-April 19) Even though you haven't been in a strict routine for a while, you're starting to feel like you need a break. A journey to some
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of November 12
Aries (March 21-April 19) There's always something for you to be excited about but circumstances can always throw you off track. The trick is to
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of November 5
Aries (March 21-April 19) You've got a warrior-like spirit, and you're going to have to put up your proverbial fists to get through this week. Taurus
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of October 29
Aries (March 21-April 19) Go have some fun this week. It's okay to let your hair down for Halloween. But after that, it's time to commit to your new
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of October 22
Aries (March 21-April 19) Freedom and authenticity are very important to you. And discipline will actually further these qualities. It's time to
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of October 15
Aries (March 21-April 19) This week, it's time to wrap up all those loose ends. Follow through and at least finish the first step of each open-ended
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of October 8
Aries (March 21-April 19) Freedom awaits you. The gate is right there, but it's up to you to be brave enough to step through it. You've got a
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of October 1
Aries (March 21-April 19) Freedom awaits you. The gate is right there, but it's up to you to be brave enough to step to the other side, and make sure
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of September 24
Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a powerful week for you to get some traction in your life and get your mind, body, and spirit in order. Taurus (April
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of September 17
Aries (March 21-April 19) In spite of all the unpredictability in the world and in your life, you need to keep forging ahead. You know, like the true
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of September 10
Aries (March 21-April 19) You may be feeling a bit nostalgic over old friends and past lovers. Try calling one of them to reconnect, it'll soooothe your
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of September 3
Aries (March 21-April 19) This week, your investments — whether in people, projects, or just the market — will pay off. In a big way. About time,
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of August 27
Aries (March 21-April 19) You are not one to splurge or pamper yourself, but this week, you should channel your inner diva. You'll be surprised by how
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of August 20
Aries (March 21-April 19) Be aware that the decisions you make this week will have a big impact on how the rest of your year plays out. Taurus (April
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of August 13
Aries (March 21-April 19) There is a clean-out-your-closet energy upon you. Just realize that from now on, every new season should ideally be such a
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscope For The Week Of August 6
M.Patmos spring '12 presentation Photographed by Nico Iliev Aries (March 21-April 19) The next step in your new life is to focus on discipline.
by
KimLoveMuse
Entertainment
Your Horoscopes For The Week Of July 30
M.Patmos spring '12 presentation Photographed by Nico Iliev Check out KimLoveMuse for more! Aries (March 21-April 19) You might be feeling like
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscopes For The Week Of July 23
M.Patmos spring '12 presentation Photographed by Nico Iliev Aries (March 21-April 19) This week, try channeling your rebellious tendencies into
by
KimLoveMuse
Spirit
Your Horoscopes For The Week Of July 16
M.Patmos spring '12 presentation Photographed by Nico Iliev Aries (March 21-April 19) This week, it's important to understand the difference
by
KimLoveMuse
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted