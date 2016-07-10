Skip navigation!
Jens Ingvarsson
Beauty
How To Look Artfully Disheveled — Not Sloppy
Gabrielle Korn
Jul 10, 2016
Styling Tips
This Classic Fall Trend Is BACK
Alison Ives
Oct 1, 2015
Styling Tips
How To Look Compelling At The Office (Not Crazy)
Connie Wang
Feb 17, 2015
Home
This Fashion Exec Turned Philanthropist Will Inspire You To Chang...
No matter your profession, a work trip usually looks a little something like this: back-to-back meetings over coffee and assorted mini muffins,
by
Allison Daniels
Home
Small-Space Apartment Upgrades That Won't Break The Bank
Danielle Arps has made a name for herself as the go-to interior designer for New York-based start-ups. And, just like her clients — Codecademy,
by
Jinnie Lee
Home
12 Things You SHOULD Be Doing When You Decorate Your Home
Hilary Robertson is one of the lucky few who found her calling at a young age, and for this Kent, England native, it was the visual allure of spaces.
by
Allison Daniels
Celebrity Style
40+ Lifestyle Essentials From A Vegan Chef
We’re always on the hunt for women who have turned what they love most into their daily bread-and-butter. When we learned that Jenné Claiborne had
by
Anna Schumacher
Celebrity Style
Expert Tips To Get You Hosting Like A Pro
Many of life's most memorable moments are spontaneous, but the truly momentous ones are usually planned — to a T. Whether it's a birthday dinner or an
by
Allison Daniels
Celebrity Style
40+ Essentials For Creating A Home You’ll NEVER Want To Leave
The music industry feels like it’s changing faster than we can hit “shuffle,” experiencing ups and downs with each new app, streaming service, and
by
Anna Schumacher
Celebrity Style
Inside The Nonstop Life Of A Beauty Mogul
You'd be hard-pressed to find a woman in New York who doesn't have a full-to-overflowing life. Day job, side gig, social obligations, family,
by
Allison Daniels
Celebrity Style
An Entrepreneur's Secrets To A Successful Day
Street style photographer and art-collective founder might not be the obvious second act for a Harvard-educated, NYC lawyer, but Felicia Gordon was never
by
Allison Daniels
Celebrity Style
One Pro Florist Spills Her Secrets On A Pinterest-Worthy Life
As children, we wanted to be rock stars, astronauts, tightrope walkers — the sky was the limit, albeit often out of reach. But, for Taylor Patterson,
by
Allison Daniels
Fashion
These Women Prove Your Passion CAN Be Your Paycheck
If you’ve ever considered pursuing a career in the arts, you’ve heard all the reasons it’s an ill-advised path: There’s no job security. You’ll
by
Allison Daniels
Celebrity Style
3 Women, 3 Cool Careers That Inspire
If you've ever thought about rising through the ranks to a corner office, starting your own business, or turning your artistic passion into a career,
by
Jada Wong
Celebrity Style
Celebrity Style
Celebrity Style
Celebrity Style
Styling Tips
Tomboy Vs. Grrrl: 6 Trends Done 12 Ways
Unless you're at a costume party, these days, you rarely come across a person dressed completely in line with one style trope. Even if you qualify
by
Connie Wang
Celebrity Style
8 Cali-Inspired Looks That Work
Anywhere
No matter what part of the country you’re from, you’ve probably found yourself coveting a California girl’s beachy style. Take fashion blogger
by
Ashley Mateo
Celebrity Style
Celebrity Style
8 Fresh Outfit Ideas For EVERY Summer Scene
When we meet someone who runs her own business and has styled everyone from French chanteuse Yelle to crooner Gavin DeGraw — all while looking like a
by
Ashley Mateo
Celebrity Style
Celebrity Style
9 Ways To Win At Summer Style
Joy Adaeze can turn a sidewalk into a runway — her mind-boggling mix of prints and accessories is the stuff of street-style dreams. If you haven't
by
Ashley Mateo
Celebrity Style
Celebrity Style
25+ Styles To Sport All Summer Long
There’s a lot we love about the South: real BBQ, magnolias, whiskey… Our latest obsession is Rachel Martino, a New York-via-Nashville blogger whose
by
Ashley Mateo
Celebrity Style
Celebrity Style
Your Entire Summer Wardrobe In 8 Looks
Start the slideshow.
by
Ashley Mateo
Celebrity Style
Dedicated Feature
The Only 8 Outfits You'll Need This Spring
Start the slideshow.
by
Ashley Mateo
