Jen Steele
Beauty
How To Look Artfully Disheveled — Not Sloppy
Gabrielle Korn
Jul 10, 2016
Fitness
The One-Month Challenge Every Runner Needs To Try
Calvy Click
Mar 18, 2016
Makeup
Spring Beauty Trends We Can't Wait To Try
Maria Del Russo
Jan 30, 2016
Makeup
Lazy-Girl Beauty Never Looked So Good
As much as we love our cosmetics, there are days — specifically of the no-sleep-too-much-to-drink variety —when just the very thought of attempting a
by
Gabrielle Korn
Movies
Dope
's Kiersey Clemons Got To Wear Pharrell's Hat
Kiersey Clemons is a hugger. She starts and ends our interview with the kind of warm, enthusiastic embrace that makes you think, “What the world needs
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
Me & Earl & the Dying Girl
's Olivia Cooke Doesn't Want T...
Olivia Cooke refused to fake it. While preparing for Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, the indie film out tomorrow in which she plays a teenager with
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Styling Tips
7 New Lingerie Rules To Live By
When it comes to breaking style rules, we're old pros. White before Labor Day? Done. Sequins during the day? Yes, please. Dresses over pants? Easy. But,
by
Raquel Laneri
Body
How 10 Models REALLY Feel About Their Bodies
Not much good can come of comparing ourselves to others. Yet, we all know how hard it is not to. Everywhere we turn, there is someone else's idea of
by
Raquel Laneri
Makeup
Watch This Model Transform 4 Amazing Times
In case you haven’t noticed, Refinery29 Beauty got a little bit of a makeover today. Our sleek, polished new design only seems appropriate for our
by
Phillip Picardi
Shopping
What To Know When You're Shopping For Sexy Lingerie
"Sexy" is a subjective adjective; it can be applied to people of all shapes, sizes, colors, and sartorial styles — and to just as many varieties of
by
Ellen Hoffman
Hit Refresh
Rut Busters: 12 Ways To Refresh Your Beauty Game
In terms of clothing, it's common for people to adopt "uniforms." You could, for example, be the girl at the office who sports a version of the
by
Phillip Picardi
Makeup
4 New Year's Beauty Ideas That Are Bound To Make The Ball Drop
We've already given you plenty of ideas for holiday beauty this season — including subversive takes on glitter, unexpected updos, and pulling it all off
by
Phillip Picardi
Shopping
7 Outfits That Make Oversized Look Badass
You and your black pullovers share a special bond — you promise them your loyalty with regular wear (and laundering when you get around to it). In
by
Ellen Hoffman
DIY Hairstyles
New Ways To Heat-Style Your Hair
For many of us, heat-styling our hair — whether we're getting a blowout or straightening some unruly strands — is as simple as it gets. We know our
by
Gabrielle Korn
Fitness
10 Animalistic Moves To Sculpt, Strengthen & Burn
There’s a new beast in town — your body. "Primal" workouts have been quickly gaining in popularity; they require little to no equipment, include
by
Bari Lieberman
Hair
Rejoice! Non-Boring Work Hairstyles for Long Hair
Note: A previous version of this story used the headline “Work Hair That Will Get You That Promotion,” and, as several of you have pointed out,
by
Maria Del Russo
Makeup
3 Reasons To Ditch Your Makeup Brushes
There's a question the beauty-obsessed among us like to ask one another pretty frequently: "If you were trapped on a desert island, what's the one thing
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
5 Hairstyles That'll Save Your Fall
What comes to mind when you think of hat hair? Most likely, an imprint of the cap’s brim leaving an unsightly, bowl-like crimp; flattened, greasy roots;
by
Sharon J. Yi
Beauty
The Prettiest Hair DIY Of Summer Is Here
We've long been fans of women who weave accessories into their hair. It's just the prettiest way to make an updo less boring. Yet, despite the easy-breezy
by
Gabrielle Korn
Fitness
Get Those Gams: 8 Moves For Strong Legs
Tired of even thinking about squats and burpees? So were we. That's why we tapped a top trainer for the ultimate, non-boring leg workout that sculpts and
by
Bari Lieberman
Fitness
Beyond Kegels: 6 Moves For Better Sex
Increased stamina, improved flexibility, and stronger, firmer muscles — all great fitness goals that also happen to have long-lasting (ahem) benefits
by
Bari Lieberman
Makeup
Beyond Effortless Beauty Looks To Try
Sometimes, it's totally satisfying to spend an entire morning (or evening) slowly and methodically getting primped. It's part of the fun of being a girl,
by
Tara Rasmus
Hair
1 Curling Iron, 5 Gorgeous DIY 'Dos
Remember that juicer you bought that was full of promise to turn you into a green-juice machine? Or, the yoga mat that was going to make you bend in
by
Sharon J. Yi
Tinseltown
Holiday Hairstyles To Try TONIGHT
The holidays are a hectic time of year, made even more hectic by the gotta-be-here-looking-hot party schedule. We understand the demands of trying to look
by
Kristin Booker
Makeup
4 Cat-Eye DIYs For YOUR Eye Shape
Oh, the ever elusive cat-eye. How much we adore and hate thee. After what feels like a million dirtied Q-tips — and half a bottle of liquid liner —
by
Sharon J. Yi
DIY Hairstyles
4 DIY Braided 'Dos For Curly Girls
Despite the easy volume and natural va-va-voom drama, curly-haired girls often complain that they're left out when it comes to styling ideas. And, while
by
Barbara Herman
DIY Hairstyles
Braids For All! 4 DIY Plaits For Midi Cuts
We’re totally crazy about the versatility and chic appeal of shoulder-grazing hair. What other people see as a “growing-out stage,” we see as a
by
Kristin Booker
Hair
Going Natural? 4 Easy Ways To Rock Texture
If you're thinking about going natural but are scared to hack off your locks or be stuck wearing the same 'do day in and day out, we're here to put those
by
Sharon J. Yi
